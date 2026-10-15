Thailand launched a Long-Term Resident Visa programme offering 10-year residency to four categories of high-potential foreign nationals

Wealthy Pensioners aged 50 and above must show a minimum passive income of USD 80,000 per year to qualify for the visa

Retirees with income between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 can still apply if they make an additional investment of USD 250,000 in Thailand

Thailand has announced detailed eligibility conditions for foreign retirees seeking to live in the country on a long-term basis, under a programme designed to attract wealthy individuals from around the world.

The Thai government introduced the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa scheme to position the country as a regional hub for living and business.

Thailand lists requirements for foreign ensioners to get 10-year residency visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The programme offers a 10-year residency alongside a range of tax and non-tax benefits, targeting four categories of applicants: Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals.

Thailand LTR visa: Conditions for wealthy pensioner

For retirees hoping to secure the visa, Thailand sets a clear income threshold. Applicants must be at least 50 years old and demonstrate a minimum passive or unearned income of USD 80,000 per year. This figure can come from sources such as pensions, rental income, dividends, interest payments, or realised capital gains. Salaries and other earned income do not count towards this requirement.

Retirees whose passive income falls between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 annually are not automatically disqualified. However, they are required to make an additional investment of USD 250,000 in their own name within Thailand.

Eligible investments include Thai government bonds with a remaining maturity of at least five years, direct investment in a company registered in Thailand, or ownership of Thai property. Where an investment is co-owned, only the applicant's proportional share counts towards the threshold.

Applicants must hold these qualifying assets before submitting their application.

Thailand LTR visa: Health cover, financial requirements

Beyond income, Thailand requires successful applicants to demonstrate adequate health coverage. A qualifying retiree must hold health insurance that covers a minimum of USD 50,000, or alternatively receive social security benefits in Thailand.

A third option allows applicants to maintain a bank deposit of at least USD 100,000 in their own name for no fewer than 12 consecutive months.

The programme is administered through Thailand's Board of Investment, and full application details are available on the official LTR Visa portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng