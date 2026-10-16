Germany’s army identified civilian employment as an alternative for eligible foreigners without German citizenship

The guide named four associated employers, including BWI GmbH for IT services, Bw Fuhrparkservice GmbH for vehicle fleet services

Third-country nationals were required to hold valid residence permits authorising employment and meet relevant professional requirements to qualify for civilian salaried positions

Germany’s army has highlighted civilian employment opportunities for foreign nationals without German citizenship, offering an alternative to serving in the country’s armed forces.

According to the Bundeswehr, third-country nationals with valid residence permits authorising employment can be considered for civilian salaried positions if they meet the professional requirements for the roles.

Germany mentions the military jobs foreigners can apply for without being citizens. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The guide, published on May 15, 2026, explains that the requirements for joining the Bundeswehr differ depending on whether applicants seek military service, civil-service employment or civilian salaried work.

Germany identifies civilian employment opportunities

Under the section titled “Alternatives to serving in uniform,” the Bundeswehr explains that foreign nationals who do not meet the citizenship requirements for military service may still be able to work in civilian roles.

The guide states that third-country nationals with valid residence permits can be employed in salaried civilian positions, provided they meet the relevant professional requirements.

It also identifies several organisations associated with the Bundeswehr that employ civilian personnel.

These include:

1. BWI GmbH, the military’s information technology service provider

2. Bw Fuhrparkservice GmbH, which provides vehicle fleet services

3. Bw Bekleidungsmanagement GmbH, responsible for clothing management;

4. Heeresinstandsetzungslogistik GmbH (HIL), which provides military equipment maintenance and logistics services.

However, the guide does not identify specific vacancies at these organisations as being exclusively open to foreign nationals. Applicants should check individual job advertisements and recruitment requirements.

Foreigners face restrictions on military service

The Bundeswehr (United Army) requires German citizenship for all military career paths. This means foreign nationals without German citizenship generally cannot join the German armed forces as soldiers.

The guide notes that the law allows exceptions in individual cases where the German Ministry of Defence identifies an official need. However, the guide does not present such exceptions as a general route for foreign applicants.

The citizenship requirements also differ for civil-service positions. According to the guide, some exceptions may allow people without German citizenship to enter civil-service employment, particularly EU citizens and certain equivalent groups. Third-country nationals generally cannot enter this employment category, except in limited legal cases.

Civilian salaried employment offers a broader route for eligible foreign nationals.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany released a list of occupations that require official recognition before employment.

Denmark military: Requirements to join

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark announced a policy allowing foreign residents to apply for military service without citizenship, including the four factors authorities consider.

Applicants must first register for Forsvarets Dag, the military’s assessment day, but simply living in Denmark may not be enough. Their residence and work permits, ties to the country and plans to seek citizenship can all shape the decision.

Source: Legit.ng