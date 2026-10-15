The UK government has confirmed that non-British citizens who serve in its armed forces are automatically exempt from immigration control while on active duty

Once their service ends, foreign veterans must either apply for permission to remain in the UK or leave the country

Veterans with at least four years of service may be eligible to apply for permanent residency in the UK

The United Kingdom (UK) has outlined the immigration pathways available to non-British citizens who serve in its armed forces, confirming that foreign military veterans with sufficient years of service may qualify to remain in the country permanently.

According to the UK government, non-British nationals who enlist in the British armed forces are automatically exempt from immigration control for the duration of their service. This means they can enter and remain in the UK without needing a visa or any formal immigration permission while actively serving.

The UK mentions the categories of foreigners who qualify to stay permanently after serving in the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK: What happens when service ends

The arrangement changes significantly once a foreign national's military service ends. At that point, veterans must either apply for permission to stay in the UK or leave the country. Those who have completed at least four years of service may be eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain, which effectively grants them permanent residency.

The UK Parliament's research briefing on armed forces immigration arrangements notes that the four-year threshold is a key condition for veterans pursuing a long-term future in Britain after their service concludes.

Rules for family members of serving personnel

The immigration exemption that applies to serving members does not extend to their families. Non-British family members of armed forces personnel remain subject to standard UK immigration rules and must apply separately for permission to stay.

To sponsor a family member's application, the serving member must meet a minimum income requirement of £23,496 (N41,436,746) per year, alongside other eligibility criteria. If approved, family members receive temporary permission to remain in the UK, not automatic or permanent status.

The policy affects many people. The British armed forces have long recruited from Commonwealth countries and other nations, so many serving and former personnel are non-British nationals navigating these immigration conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration rules.

New Zealand: Conditions to join without citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously announced that New Zealand announced the rules for overseas applicants seeking to join its Defence Force without citizenship.

Successful applicants must secure permanent residency themselves, while only citizens or serving members from four countries can qualify.

Source: Legit.ng