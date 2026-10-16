Immigration New Zealand has announced new age and evidence requirements for partnership-based visas

Both partners must now be aged 18 or over, with evidence of the relationship only accepted from when both have reached that age

Nine visa categories are affected by the changes, including partner, worker, student, and culturally arranged marriage visa types

Immigration New Zealand has announced significant changes to partnership-based visa requirements, with new age rules taking effect from 25 September 2026 that will affect applicants across nine visa categories.

Under the updated rules, both partners must be at least 18 years old at the time of application. Crucially, only evidence gathered from the period when both individuals were aged 18 or older will be recognised when assessing a partnership claim.

New Zealand gives the categories of visas that are affected by new partner age rules. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

New Zealand visa affected by new rules

The changes apply to a broad range of visa types, including:

1. Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa

2. Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa

3. Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

4. Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

5. Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa

6. Partner of a Worker Work Visa

7. Partner of a Student Visitor Visa

8. Partner of a Student Work Visa

9. Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa.

New Zealand: What changes mean for applicants

One of the most practical implications involves the standard 12-month cohabitation requirement. Under the new rules, that period only begins counting once both partners have turned 18. This effectively raises the minimum age at which a person could qualify for partnership residence to 19, since at least a full year of cohabitation evidence, gathered entirely after both parties have reached adulthood, must be submitted.

For temporary visa applicants, the same logic applies. Any relationship evidence predating either partner's 18th birthday will not be considered as part of the application.

Read the full official announcement from Immigration New Zealand.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced the visa requirements for citizens of four countries eligible to join the military.

New Zealand: Requirement for retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa and the age, investment, health and character requirements foreigners must meet to qualify.

Applicants must be at least 66 and have NZD $750,000 to invest in the country for two years. Their partners can be included but must meet health and character checks independently.

Source: Legit.ng