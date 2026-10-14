Japan's government published the full list of documents required for foreigners applying for citizenship through naturalisation

The requirements cover personal identification, financial records, and proof of residency, among other categories

Applicants must also submit a personal statement explaining why they are seeking Japanese citizenship

Japan has published a detailed breakdown of the documents that foreign nationals are required to submit when applying for citizenship through the country's naturalisation process.

The Japanese government outlined 12 categories of supporting materials that applicants must prepare before submitting a naturalisation request.

Japan explains 12 documents foreigners need when applying to become citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Douglas Sacha/Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Japan naturalisation

The following are the main documents that applicants must provide:

1. Application for Naturalisation Permission, which must include a photograph of the applicant

2. Documents providing general information about the applicant's relatives

3. A personal statement explaining the applicant's reasons for seeking naturalisation

4. A résumé

5. Documents outlining the applicant's livelihood

6. Documents outlining the applicant's business activities

7. A copy of the applicant's residence certificate

8. Documents proving the applicant's nationality

9. Documents proving the applicant's relationship with their parents

10. Documents proving tax payments

11. Documents proving the applicant's income

12. Documents proving the applicant's residence history

What the requirements mean for foreign applicants

The list reflects the thoroughness of Japan's naturalisation process, which requires applicants to demonstrate both their personal background and their financial and legal standing within the country. Beyond basic identification, applicants must show evidence of tax compliance, stable income, and a clear history of residence in Japan.

The inclusion of a written statement of purpose is also notable, as it requires each applicant to articulate in their own words why they wish to become a Japanese citizen, adding a personal dimension to what is otherwise a document-heavy process.

Japan outlines citizenship rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had outlined the residency requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Justice, applicants must have lived in Japan continuously for at least five years and maintained valid residence status throughout the qualifying period.

Source: Legit.ng