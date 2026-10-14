The US government has listed specific acts that can permanently disqualify an applicant from meeting the good moral character requirement for naturalisation

Among the five acts listed, some carry a permanent bar regardless of when they occurred, while others are tied to a specific date of conviction

Applicants who participated in genocide, Na-zi persecutions, or extrajudicial killings under a foreign government's authority are among those affected

The United States government has outlined five acts that can permanently prevent a foreigner from establishing good moral character, a key requirement for obtaining American citizenship through naturalisation.

According to information published on the official US government website, applicants who have committed any of these acts may be unable to satisfy the moral character standard, regardless of other qualifications they may hold.

US names acts that can prevent foreigners from becoming citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Aaron Schwartz/boonchai wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

Good moral character for US citizenship

1. Murder

Any applicant who has been convicted of murder at any point in their life is permanently barred from establishing the good moral character required for naturalisation. There is no time limit attached to this disqualification.

2. Aggravated felony

In 1996, the US Congress broadened the definition and scope of offences classified as aggravated felonies under American immigration law. Any applicant convicted of an aggravated felony on or after 29 November 1990 is permanently barred from meeting the good moral character requirement.

3. Na-zi persecutions

An applicant who ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise took part in the persecution of any person in connection with Na-zi Germany, or any government in a territory occupied by or allied with the Na-zi regime, is permanently disqualified from establishing good moral character for naturalisation.

US citizenship: Participation in genocide, others

4. Genocide

Participation in genocide at any time also results in a permanent bar. This covers acts committed with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in substantial part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. Any applicant who ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in such acts cannot meet the moral character standard for naturalisation.

5. Torture or extrajudicial killings

An applicant who committed, ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in an act of torture or an extrajudicial killing carried out under the authority or apparent authority of a foreign government is permanently barred from establishing good moral character for naturalisation.

US exempt foreigners from Oath of Allegiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government had identified a category of citizenship applicants who may receive a Certificate of Citizenship without taking the Oath of Allegiance.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), children under the age of 14 are generally exempt from the oath requirement because they are considered unable to understand its significance.

Source: Legit.ng