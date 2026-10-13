Hong Kong announced plans to expand its Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Invited Persons starting October 1, 2026

The expansion extended the scheme beyond ASEAN member states to cover countries in Central Asia and the Middle East

A total of 11 new countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asia gained coverage under the initiative

Hong Kong's government announced on 24 September 2026 that it would expand two immigration facilitation schemes from 1 October, opening up visits to a broader group of countries in a bid to strengthen economic and trade ties.

The move centres on the Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Invited Persons, which previously covered only nationals from ASEAN member states. Under the revised terms, the scheme now reaches into Central Asia and the Middle East, bringing 11 additional countries into its scope.

Hong Kong names the countries that are qualified for an expanded visit facilitation scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Central Asian and Gulf nations join scheme

Five Central Asian countries gained coverage under the expansion:

1. Kazakhstan

2. Kyrgyzstan

3. Tajikistan

4. Turkmenistan

5. Uzbekistan.

Joining them are the six Gulf Cooperation Council nations:

6. Bahrain

7. Kuwait

8. Oman

9. Qatar

10. Saudi Arabia

11. The United Arab Emirates.

Under the scheme, all Hong Kong government bureaus and departments can issue invitations, allowing eligible visitors from covered countries to travel to Hong Kong for exchanges and engagements more easily.

Hong Kong: What expansion means for visitors

The scheme is designed to reduce friction for individuals travelling to Hong Kong on official or formal invitations, without requiring them to go through the standard visa application process. By widening the pool of covered countries, Hong Kong is signalling a clear intent to deepen connections with two of the world's most strategically significant regions.

The Gulf Cooperation Council nations, in particular, are major global trading partners, while the five Central Asian republics lie along key commercial corridors linking Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Hong Kong's decision to include both clusters in a single expansion reflects the territory's interest in positioning itself as a hub for cross-regional exchange.

The announcement did not specify a cap on the number of visitors who could enter under the scheme, nor did it outline the duration of stays permitted. The announcement made clear that the expansion takes effect from 1 October 2026, and government departments can begin issuing invitations to nationals from all 11 newly covered countries immediately.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Malaysia published the list of requirements for the Residence Pass-Talent, a 10-year renewable visa for highly skilled foreign workers.

Hong Kong: Salary to bypass Recruitment Proof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced an HK$2 million salary threshold for employers hiring foreign workers without first proving they couldn't find suitable local candidates.

The figure includes the full pay package, not just basic salary — so housing allowances and other benefits could help a job meet the threshold.

Source: Legit.ng