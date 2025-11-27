A fashion designer based in Ibadan has shown how she made a wedding gown for a deceased woman

She admitted that she was very scared when the offer for the wedding gown was brought to her, but she took it because she has Christ

According to the fashion designer, the dress is for a woman who would be laid to rest on December 13

An Ibadan-based fashion designer has shown the wedding dress she made for a dead woman.

The fashion designer said she was terrified at first when she was approached to make a wedding gown for a corpse.

However, because she has Christ, she took up the offer, believing that no evil would befall her.

She breathed a sigh of relief that the deceased is not someone she knows, adding that the dead woman would be buried on December 13.

The fashion designer prayed for her soul to rest in peace. The fashion designer wrote while sharing her video on TikTok:

"At first, I was terri fied when they brought the offer. But because I have Christ, I know nothing shall befall me. Thank goodness no be person wey I know Sha. She shall be laid to rest on the 13th of December. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

Watch her video below:

Fashion designer's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fashion designer's post below:

Chrystabel said:

"I remember sawing expensive judge for my late mom, if only she could wait for me to graduate I already planned on sewing it for her after graduation but I ended up sewing it for her to be laid to rest, I cried so hard the day I bought it."

Adaora Annie said:

"@Adaora Annie: I sewed for my late mum.. I bought the material, and gave it to a tailor, picked up the dress and travelled with it to the village and gave it to the mortuary attendant to wear her on her funeral morning. I am her only daughter so I did all that alone. I told the mortuary man to call me to see her body after dressing her up. 😩😩😩😩

"I saw my mum lying lifeless & helpless.. I was so strong that I couldn’t shed a tear. She was sick with stroke for 6 yrs.. she suffered with that illness I felt so sad that she had to rest finally. This video brought back those memories. Mummy keep resting in peace."

KomzysGlam said:

"My mum made something like this for our neighbor's daughter. naive me then,I carried this cloth and wear Omo, my entire body became very heavy and I was home alone,I had to run outside and luckily for me,my sister just returned. This is not an ordinary cloth."

Oghenefega said:

"Made one as an apprentice. my boss just cut am gimme. I went to ask for zip so I can fix it, she said to leave it. when I found out I nearly meant."

Big_Tasha🥵🍑🌈 said:

"I have never made any dress for the dead 🥺 I pray I don't make some day cause I can't stand to hear someone is dead or sick I cry easilyBig_Tasha🥵🍑🌈."

ogechibasilica said:

"I can imagine one man came to buy boxers from me one day and he was like it will be used to dress a dead man,for one week I couldn't even get over it I was like who knows if dead people has been buying from me."

Source: Legit.ng