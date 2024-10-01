Every October 1, Nigeria, the most populous black nation on earth and the Giant of Africa, marks its independence

For a country of over 200 million people and 371 ethnic groups, the West African country has come a long way in becoming a solid force to be reckoned with among the comity of nations

In this article, Legit.ng walks down memory lane and reminisces three moments from that fateful Independence Day of October 1, 1960

Nigeria marked its 64th anniversary on October 1, 2024, amid mixed feelings nationwide.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ushered in the Independence Day celebration earlier in the day with a national broadcast in which he reflected on the country's journey and reiterated his visions for the future.

Nigeria gained its independence on October 1, 1960. Photo Credit: Paul Popper, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

In the spirit of the celebration, Legit.ng spotlights three critical moments of the Independence Day of October 1, 1960.

1. Queen Elizabeth II's Speech

One of the most memorable moments heralding Nigeria's Independence Day was Queen Elizabeth 11's speech.

At the historic ceremony in the Royal Pavilion, at the Racecourse, Lagos, Britain's Princess Alexandra of Kent reads Queen Elizabeth II's message during her speech.

A photo by AP Newsroom captured Nigeria's Federal Prime Minister Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa seated on the left during the princess' address.

While congratulating Nigerians on their new-found freedom and expressing confidence in the country's future, Queen Elizabeth II said Nigeria will always have a special place in her heart.

2. The lowering of the Union Jack

Daily Trust reported that the Union Jack was taken down at midnight on October 1, 1960, and the Nigerian flag was raised for the first time.

This historic moment marked the end of British rule and the beginning of a new era for Nigeria.

It was reported that the flag-raising ceremony in Lagos was graced by thousands of people, including dignitaries from across the globe.

3. Tafawa Balewa's uplifting speech

Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa delivered an address to the nation at the flag-raising ceremony.

He pledged to build a prosperous, united and democratic Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to work together for a better future.

Daily Trust reported that his speech was well-received, with rapturous applauses from the crowd.

President Tinubu speaks on national unity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu had harped on national unity and social harmony in his Independence Day address to the nation.

President Tinubu said that his government seeks to foster national unity and build social harmony and cohesion. He added that his administration is committed to free enterprise, entry, and exit.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians to believe in the nation's promise and work together towards a brighter future. He concluded that the challenges of the moment must make Nigerians believe in themselves and their resilience.

