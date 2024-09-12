A lady joked that she wanted to sell her iPhone as scrap, so she called a scrap buyer who offered her money for it

At first, the scrap buyer doubted that the lady wanted to sell the iPhone, so he was reluctant to make her an offer

When he finally decided, the man said he would pay N3,000 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, stirring massive sections online

Reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who said she wanted to sell her iPhone.

She called a scrap buyer and told the man to make an offer for the phone and buy it as scrap.

The scrap buyer offered the lady N3000 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo credit: TikTok/@etzmammieajike1.

In the video posted by @etzmammieajike1, it was obvious that the lady was joking.

However, the scrap buyer offered to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max for only N3,000.

The amount he offered for the expensive phone sparked funny reactions among social media users.

Reactions as lady offers to sell her iPhone as scrap

@iamabdul said:

"Aboki wey sabi speak english pass pablo and pablet."

@haneefahabdul said"

"Him English clear. I swear."

@ADUNNI ADE said:

"He don see say na 3camera he con calculate one camera for 1k."

@SCARLY said:

"What if he disappears with the phone?"

@October22 said:

"What if as you give am the phone he come disappear?"

@J_E_S_S_I_C_A said:

"The aboki con Dey hold am like e phone."

@Augustbitch said:

"Me wey buy gas 19,500. That student gas ooo. I whine aboki yesterday say I wan sell ham he said 4k."

@midey said:

"Aboki say him go buy my 11 pro 500 naira last. Him even say make I no stress am jare."

@Manwha SFX said:

"Once them tell you say na you go talk, just know say the amount wey them wan pay nor go pass ₦3000."

Lady insists she wants to buy phone for N250k

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she wanted to buy an iPhone which is worth N250k, but this did not go down well with her boyfriend.

Her man said she should look for a low-budget phone and buy, but the lady insisted she wanted to purchase an iPhone.

Her boyfriend has tabled the matter on social media, noting that the lady in question earns N25k as a monthly salary.

