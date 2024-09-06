When Cristiano Ronaldo was close to attaining his 900th career goal, a fan was happy and it finally happened

The fan made a video back in May mentioning that Ronaldo was just 13 goals away from making it to 900

39-year-old Ronaldo scored for Portugal in their Nations League game against Croatia, prompting emotional celebrations

A fan shared a video in May concerning Cristiano Ronaldo's 900th career goal.

Back then, the fan said the fact that Ronaldo was a few goals away from hitting 900 made him the GOAT.

The fan said Ronaldo the GOAT in football. Photo credit: TikTok/@cris_black0 and Getty Images/ATPImages.

Source: UGC

GOAT is a term fans ascribed to players who have achieved exceptional heights and it means greatest of all times.

In his May 2024 post, the fan, Cris Blacko had said the Al-Nasa player was only 13 goals away from making it 900 times he had hit the net.

Ronaldo has finally reached the target after he found the net during Portugal's game against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League encounter.

The fan had said back then:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is just 13 goals away from 900 career goals."

See the fan's post below:

Reactions as Roanldo attains new status

@sammylarry205 said:

"Make he score millions of goals Messi is still miles clears."

@CHINONSO said:

"Bro I’m loving your vibe."

@Osbornjnr said:

"Those goals will never win him a prestigious cup."

@Team Messi said:

"When you say goat I only hear Messi so you know Messi is the goat he makes his fans to scream for him."

@Radical said:

"He is the Goat."

@my10 said:

"Anything that makes you and other Ronaldo fans happy."

@TIMA JNR said:

"Millions of goals with no good trophies and World Cup is a waste."

@ronaldo said:

"Messi wey don finish football, dey relax. We don achieve everything."

Real Madrid sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name further in the sands of time after reaching 900 career goals.

The 39-year-old has since received congratulatory messages, including from his former club, Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Guinness World Records appeared to have crowned the Portuguese as the football GOAT.

Source: Legit.ng