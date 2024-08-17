Nigerians Raise N1.6 Million for Bus Driver Whose Wife is Found Posing as Single Mother Online
- Nigerians have raised millions for a bus driver, Oluwasegun Anozie, who went viral after sharing his struggles in a video by content creator Asherkine
- After Asherkine generously supported Anozie by providing food, a new TV, and covering his children’s school fees, it was discovered that Anozie's wife had been posing as a single mother online to solicit funds
- Despite the controversy, many Nigerians have come together to support Anozie through crowdfunding
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Recently, a Nigerian bus driver, Oluwasegun Anozie, went viral after a heartfelt encounter with popular content creator Asherkine.
In the video, Anozie shared his daily struggles as a commercial driver, trying to support his family.
Asherkine, moved by Anozie’s story, offered to fulfil his modest requests—a bag of rice and a new television.
These were delivered to Anozie’s home, where Asherkine also met his wife and four children.
Mohbad's wife Wunmi says she isn't worried by claims against her in cryptic post: "This is bullying"
Touched by their situation, Asherkine generously offered to pay the children’s school fees and gifted Anozie ₦50,000.
Crowdfunding surges for Nigerian bus driver
However, it later emerged that Anozie’s wife had been posing online as a single mother, soliciting funds.
When confronted by netizens, she defended her actions, criticising her marriage and asserting that her children were her only concern.
Despite the controversy, some compassionate Nigerians have rallied around Anozie, launching a crowdfunding campaign to support him. An X influencer, @john_d_doe, posted:
“Dear kindhearted people, Please here is the account of Mr. Anozie @AnozieOlusegun. God bless you.”
Donations have been pouring in, with netizens contributing both large and small amounts, steadily raising millions to help Anozie.
See the X post below:
Background X post:
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported a lady from Nigeria has warmly thanked the people of her country for their generous help with the costs of her childbirth.
Nigerians raise N1.3 million for couple
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that X users have contributed N1.3 million to a Nigerian couple, the Olumuyiwas, who recently welcomed triplets—two female children and a boy.
This came hours after the man, Olumuyiwa Egunjobi, lamented on X his inability to cater for his wife and the newborns.
Recall that Nigerians on social media had also donated over N15 million to a man whose wife gave birth to quadruplets.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.