Nigerians have raised millions for a bus driver, Oluwasegun Anozie, who went viral after sharing his struggles in a video by content creator Asherkine

After Asherkine generously supported Anozie by providing food, a new TV, and covering his children’s school fees, it was discovered that Anozie's wife had been posing as a single mother online to solicit funds

Despite the controversy, many Nigerians have come together to support Anozie through crowdfunding

Recently, a Nigerian bus driver, Oluwasegun Anozie, went viral after a heartfelt encounter with popular content creator Asherkine.

In the video, Anozie shared his daily struggles as a commercial driver, trying to support his family.

Asherkine, moved by Anozie’s story, offered to fulfil his modest requests—a bag of rice and a new television.

These were delivered to Anozie’s home, where Asherkine also met his wife and four children.

Touched by their situation, Asherkine generously offered to pay the children’s school fees and gifted Anozie ₦50,000.

Crowdfunding surges for Nigerian bus driver

However, it later emerged that Anozie’s wife had been posing online as a single mother, soliciting funds.

When confronted by netizens, she defended her actions, criticising her marriage and asserting that her children were her only concern.

Despite the controversy, some compassionate Nigerians have rallied around Anozie, launching a crowdfunding campaign to support him. An X influencer, @john_d_doe, posted:

“Dear kindhearted people, Please here is the account of Mr. Anozie @AnozieOlusegun. God bless you.”

Donations have been pouring in, with netizens contributing both large and small amounts, steadily raising millions to help Anozie.

