Some Nigerian siblings recently showed their appreciation to their father for training them in diaspora

A heartwarming video showed the grateful siblings surrounding their father and saluting him with so much respect

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to applaud the doting father

An amazing display of gratitude was showcased by some Nigerian siblings who praised their father's dedication to their education.

The siblings, who were trained abroad, demonstrated their respect for their father in a video that went viral.

Five siblings shower accolades on their father Photo credit: @akudoeze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

5 Nigerian siblings salute dad

In the video, shared by the daughter (@akudoeze) on TikTok, the siblings surrounded their father and saluted him with immense respect.

The caption accompanying the video revealed the father's sacrifices, stating that he had paid international school fees for over 13 years.

"Hailing our dad for paying international school fees for 13+ years now. We're so thankful for him. Naira to pounds. Canadian dollars no be beans o," the caption read.

The siblings saluted their father using the viral TikTok sound 'president general among the nations.'

Reactions as siblings appreciate doting father

Social media users who came across the TikTok video were moved by the siblings' gesture and flooded the comments section with applause for the devoted father.

@Chef Nsynl said:

"My dad. He wanted me to gain admission so badly, but passed away 2days to when I finally got it and I literally struggled to see myself thro it, I know you r proud of me wherever u are."

@Abioye Funmilayo599 stated:

"Tomorrow one husband will expect you to be giving him your paycheck like where were you when my dad was paying my school fees."

@INFAMOUSVCTR said:

"This is the ultimate sign of wealth. No be to dey pop bottle for club."

@patty said:

"I salute you join your children sir. God bless you with long life in Jesus name."

@DINASOLOS reacted:

"For all of y'all same time? ahhh. EFCC suppose interrogate am. God bless him though and bless my dad too."

@Gloria G Kerry said:

"That man was proud n grateful for what you guys did to appreciate him he was like it was worth it."

@Shedowdow added:

"Thank your mum too for saying yes to a wonderful man."

Watch the video below:

