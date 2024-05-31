A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her clingy baby who always refuses to be separated from her

In a video shared via the TikTok app, she carried the baby in her arms while dancing around the room

According to the mother, she gave birth to twin babies but one of the children chose to be a Velcro baby

A Nigerian mother has been trending on the TikTok app after posting a video of her velcro baby.

She shared the video via her official TikTok account and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments.

Mum shares video of her velcro baby Photo credit: @hordunyola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum dances with velcro baby

In the video shared by @hordunyola, the woman showcased her dance moves while carrying her velcro baby who never wants to be put down.

According to the mother, she gave birth to twin children but one of them chose to be a velcro (clingy) baby.

"POV: One of your twins decided to be a Velcro baby," she captioned the video.

Reactions as mum dances with velcro baby

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the clip.

@NORABLISS said:

"English go soon put us for wahala cause I ran to check the meaning of Velcro baby what if I broke my leg while running."

@lovebutterfly wrote:

"Una don come which one be Velcro baby again?? e like food abi attention,I no wan stress my eyes for dictionary.

@Cindy Robinson said:

"I almost wrote “May God heal him or her”. Make una d take am easy with these big big names abeg."

@yaa said:

"Me coming to write you lucky is not both of them after checking the meaning of Velcro baby."

@beleza_011 said:

"Me 25 still a Velcro baby. We never hide anything from our parents we love them too much and want to make them proud."

@Thimteez reacted:

"Velcro babies are newborns and infants who are unusually clingy, don't want to be put down and will fuss until they're reunited with their favourite person―mum."

@AG baby said:

"Ahh which be sey I was a Velcro baby den cos my mom said I never wanted to let her be till age 2 lol."

@Adwoa-Abi said:

"I didn’t know the meaning of a Velcro baby but my guess was right cuz they are twins and you are carrying just one meaning this one is the clingy one."

@Riley added:

"Even some girls wey don grow still be velcro baby. Like my babe make she no see my comment."

Watch the video below:

Mum shares video of velcro baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother revealed the tight bond she shares with her "velcro baby" who clings to her with unwavering affection.

In a video, the mother attempted to place her baby on the bed, only to witness the infant's immediate distress.

Source: Legit.ng