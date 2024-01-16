A lady from Equatorial Guinea celebrated the 2024 African Cup of Nation match against Nigeria that resulted in a tie for both teams

She danced to a traditional song after the game to express her contentment with the performance

She admitted that she expected Nigeria to score up to five goals and defeat her country, but she was glad that it did not happen

A jubilant lady from the small African nation of Equatorial Guinea could not contain her joy after witnessing the 2024 African Cup of Nation match that pitted her country against the formidable Nigeria.

The thrilling game ended in a fair draw for both sides, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

The lady was excited. Photo credit: @j_mela/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She burst into a lively dance after the final whistle, moving her body to the rhythm of a local song that celebrated her culture and identity.

She expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of the match, saying that it was more than she had hoped for.

In a video shared by @j_mela, she confessed that she had feared that Nigeria would dominate the game and score up to five goals, crushing her country’s dreams of glory.

But she was relieved and happy that it did not turn out that way, and that her country had put up a brave fight against the giants of African football.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jerrydft reacted:

“Wait Equatorial Guinea ppl dey tiktok?”

Blessed Great said:

“I think say equatorial guinea na refugee camp settlement.”

Tireless Human wrote:

“So equatorial Guinea has citizens?”

Oluwapman commented:

“Wait equatorial guinea get network, what God cannot do does not exist o.”

NelsonB also commented:

“Equatorial Guinea don send their finest girl make she troll 9ja.. so Y'all are online.”

King Kingsley:

“So Equatorial Guinea even get fine girls like this.”

Atomic gee:

“Are you SUre she didn't come to Cameroon and post the video because am sure there is no internet in equatorial guinea.”

Chantalsirri:

“Equatorial Guinea has pretty girl web growing most of them schooled in Cameroon they were pretty.”

Chapmank:

“Don't be surprised today is public holiday in Equatorial Guinea.”

Gc63737u4:

“I'm not even mad. I'm just happy as a Nigerian to see that Equatorial Guinea some internet presence, Thanks for representing your country.”

Eric11:

“Someone said guinea fowl is more popular than Equatorial Guinea.”

