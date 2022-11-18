A beautiful hair makes one stand out from the crowd. Hair is one of the things that makes the difference in terms of physical appearance. This is why some people will go to any leght to have long hair that appeals to the eyes of everyone who sees them.

In recent days, some people have gone viral on social media because of the beauty of their hair.

They went viral online because of their beautiful hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@getslyced, @tongxue29, and @gabonesa.

Two of these people kept very long hair that attracted the attention of social media users. One of them kept her dread for 12 yeaars before pulling it down.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three people whose hair made them popular on social media.

1. Little girl with a thick dar hair

First on this list is a beautiful little girl who went viral on TikTok because netizens fell in love with her hair.

The girl proudly showed off her thick hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@gabonesa.

In a video posted on the platform, the cute baby girl stood in a room and showed off her hair to the camera.

Some TikTokers were left asking if that is really her natural hair or if it is artificial.

2. The woman who cut off her dread

After 12 years of carrying her dreadlocks, a woman walked into a saloon and had a haircut.

The lady cut off her dreads after 12 years. Photo credit: Photo credit: TikTok/@getslyced.

The saloonist who worked on the hair showed when he started and when he finished.

The amazing results wowed social media users. But some people were unhappy that the lady cut the dread that took her 12 years to grow.

3. Man with long hair

Another amazing hair story that went viral on TikTok is that of a man who is endowed with so much hair.

The man's long hair has caused a huge stir. Photo credit: TikTok/@tongxue29.

In the video, the young man stood upright and showed how long his hair is. Interestinging, the hair grazes his legs.

He commbed the hair and ran his fingers through it just to show how smooth it is. His fans online were stunned.

