To honour and stand in the gap for their late colleague, a group of policemen treated their late co-worker's son to a pleasant gesture

The police officers escorted the young lad on his first day of school, giving him the VIP treatment

The little boy identified as Joziah had lost his dad to a fatal car crash in April 2021 on his way to work

A late police officer will surely be smiling in heaven after the special treatment his colleagues gave his son in school.

Young Joziah was not only escorted but given somewhat a guard of honour by the policemen on his first day of school.

The boy's dad died from a car crash in April 2021 Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Be Happy on LinkedIn

They didn't want the lad to feel alone on his first day at school

The heartwarming video shared on LinkedIn starts with one of the officers carrying the lad's bag and box as they approached the school entrance.

Forming a curve at the school entrance were smartly dressed policemen who received the lad like a VIP.

Each of the officers offered him a handshake as is being accorded to VIPs when they arrive at the airport of foreign countries on official duties, some gave him hugs.

Joziah's dad died in April 2021 in a fatal car accident while on his way to work.

It is said that the kind officers gesture is born out of their desire for the lad not to feel alone on his first day of school.

People hailed the gesture of the police officers

Sabrina Brown said:

"I'm not in the mood for this now, I was ready to go with being mad all day!. I was having what looked like a bad morning and I get a notification to look at this. Now I'm crying because of the love and humanity!!! Now this makes whatever I got going seem like nothing. I love acts of love and kindness and this was outstanding. Hats of the officers for being there for him. All love to the family for their loss!"

Karen Evans wrote:

"Breaks my heart his father is gone but evidently has many to support and care in his transition. God Bless them and this young boy."

Pamela Miller Malone thought:

"Early childhood trauma is a subject that is rarely discussed. While this was a simple gesture of support by these men, it will forever be etched in the mind of this beautiful child for years to come. A positive contribution to his social emotional wellbeing.

"Kudos to all involved!"

Thelma Irimagha stated:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen in a long while. It warms my heart so. Humanity is still alive I see."

