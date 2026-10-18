Gunmen stormed the Uratta Police Station in Aba around 2 am on Saturday, killing two officers and injuring three others

The attackers set parts of the station and several vehicles ablaze, and were believed to have targeted the police armoury

Abia State Commissioner of Police Wilfred Afolabi confirmed the attack after inspecting the scene with Governor Alex Otti

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Aba, Abia State - Two police officers lost their lives, and three others were wounded after armed men stormed the Uratta Police Station in Aba, Abia State, in the early hours of Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The assault began around 2 am and caused widespread damage to the facility.

Gunmen set parts of a police station and vehicles ablaze in Abia state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A Hilux van and additional vehicles parked at the station were destroyed by fire, while sections of the building itself were gutted.

As reported by The Punch, a source close to the incident said the gunmen appeared to have been after the station's armoury but left empty-handed after finding it unoccupied.

The attackers reportedly carted away police uniforms before fleeing.

The same source claimed one of the assailants was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire, though his body was removed by fellow attackers.

Afolabi, Governor Otti visit scene

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, arrived at the station around 4 am and later toured the site together with Governor Alex Otti. Afolabi confirmed that two officers were killed and three people, including a civilian, sustained injuries.

The wounded are receiving treatment at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba.

"The hoodlums came. Some of the shelters above were set ablaze," Afolabi said during his inspection.

The commissioner said efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible were already underway.

"For now, we have not made any arrests, but we are working on that," he added, assuring residents that the police would pursue the attackers.

Governor Otti later proceeded to the hospital to visit the injured victims.

Police hunt gunmen who attacked police station in Abia. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kill 2 police officers, injure another

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed two policemen and injured one during a routine operation at Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state.

Police Commissioner Olugbenga Adepoju visited the scene for assessment and ongoing investigation on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the tragic aftermath of the attack on the two police officers.

Source: Legit.ng