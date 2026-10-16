Breaking: DSS, Military, Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Abduction of 20 NYSC Members
- Security operatives arrested five suspected members of a criminal gang linked to the abduction of 20 NYSC members on Nigeria's Independence Day
- The arrests followed intelligence-led operations conducted across Rivers and Abia states between October 10 and 14, 2026
- Three other suspects fled with gunshot wounds, triggering a manhunt as security agencies vowed to bring all perpetrators to justice
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Five suspected members of a criminal gang accused of kidnapping 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Imo State have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the military and the police.
Legit.ng reports that security agencies rescued 20 prospective NYSC members and a civilian abducted while travelling through Imo State.
The arrests were made during a series of intelligence-led operations carried out between October 10 and 14, 2026, at different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.
As reported by The Punch, three other suspects managed to escape during the operations with gunshot injuries, prompting a large-scale manhunt by security agencies.
How the NYSC abduction unfolded
The 20 NYSC corps members were seized by armed men along the Owerri–Onitsha Expressway in Imo State on October 1, 2026, as they were travelling to their assigned orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.
The abduction occurred on Nigeria's 66th Independence Day. All 20 victims were eventually rescued on October 7, 2026, during a joint security operation at Amakohia Ubi Village.
Arrests mark breakthrough in manhunt
The recent arrests represent a significant development in the effort to dismantle the criminal network behind the kidnapping.
According to Vanguard, security source said agencies had maintained a sustained pursuit of the abductors since the incident.
"This is a huge sigh of relief. Security agencies have been on a manhunt for the abductors, and we are elated that they have been captured. We strongly believe they will be charged in court by DSS and the corps members will get justice," the source said.
Authorities said the search for the three fleeing suspects with gunshot wounds remains active.
Mother of freed NYSC member reveals ransom amount
Previously, Legit.ng also eported that a mother revealed that abductors initially demanded N50 million per victim before negotiations brought the figure down significantly.
The family sent three representatives to meet the kidnappers in Ibadan and later converted the ransom money to dollars in Imo State.
Nigeria Police Force confirmed the victims were rescued on October 7, 2026, at Amakohia Ubi Village, Imo State, by a joint security team.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng