Security operatives arrested five suspected members of a criminal gang linked to the abduction of 20 NYSC members on Nigeria's Independence Day

The arrests followed intelligence-led operations conducted across Rivers and Abia states between October 10 and 14, 2026

Three other suspects fled with gunshot wounds, triggering a manhunt as security agencies vowed to bring all perpetrators to justice

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Five suspected members of a criminal gang accused of kidnapping 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Imo State have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the military and the police.

Legit.ng reports that security agencies rescued 20 prospective NYSC members and a civilian abducted while travelling through Imo State.

Three suspects escape with gunshot wounds as operatives continued their manhunt. Photo credit: @SamuelOmogor

Source: Twitter

The arrests were made during a series of intelligence-led operations carried out between October 10 and 14, 2026, at different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and the Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State.

As reported by The Punch, three other suspects managed to escape during the operations with gunshot injuries, prompting a large-scale manhunt by security agencies.

How the NYSC abduction unfolded

The 20 NYSC corps members were seized by armed men along the Owerri–Onitsha Expressway in Imo State on October 1, 2026, as they were travelling to their assigned orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

The abduction occurred on Nigeria's 66th Independence Day. All 20 victims were eventually rescued on October 7, 2026, during a joint security operation at Amakohia Ubi Village.

Arrests mark breakthrough in manhunt

The recent arrests represent a significant development in the effort to dismantle the criminal network behind the kidnapping.

According to Vanguard, security source said agencies had maintained a sustained pursuit of the abductors since the incident.

"This is a huge sigh of relief. Security agencies have been on a manhunt for the abductors, and we are elated that they have been captured. We strongly believe they will be charged in court by DSS and the corps members will get justice," the source said.

Authorities said the search for the three fleeing suspects with gunshot wounds remains active.

Police launch manhunt for 3 suspects who escaped after arrests over NYSC abduction. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Mother of freed NYSC member reveals ransom amount

Previously, Legit.ng also eported that a mother revealed that abductors initially demanded N50 million per victim before negotiations brought the figure down significantly.

The family sent three representatives to meet the kidnappers in Ibadan and later converted the ransom money to dollars in Imo State.

Nigeria Police Force confirmed the victims were rescued on October 7, 2026, at Amakohia Ubi Village, Imo State, by a joint security team.

Source: Legit.ng