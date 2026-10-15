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A confessional video recording of 11 suspects in the murder of Arise News journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu was played before an FCT High Court in Abuja

The video showed two defendants describing their roles in the September 2025 armed robbery that killed Maduagwu and security guard Barnabas Danlami

Defence lawyers raised concerns over police procedure during cross-examination, including the absence of lawyers when confessional statements were recorded

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, watched a confessional video recording of suspects standing trial for the armed robbery and murder of Arise News television journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, in September 2025.

Judge Mohammed Idris, flanked by prosecution and defence lawyers on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, viewed the footage on a laptop while the rest of the courtroom heard the audio.

Suspect describes his share of the loot in the Arise journalist murder case. Photo credit: @somtomaduagwu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, the video captured police interrogation sessions involving the 11 defendants charged in the case.

Only about the first 20 minutes of the recording was played before defence lawyers asked that the playback be stopped, citing the need to save the court's time.

What the video showed

The recording was presented by the prosecution's lawyer, Adama Musa, through the fourth prosecution witness, Douglas Ishaku, an assistant superintendent of police who said he conducted the interrogations in Hausa and translated both his questions and the suspects' answers into English.

In the clip, the first defendant, Shamsu Hassan, said he was aware he was being questioned over armed robbery. He named other gang members he said were at the scene, identified weapons including knives and guns, and admitted shooting the security guard after the guard tried to overpower one of the gang members.

Hassan said he did not know the guard later died, and that a woman jumped from the building following the gunshot. He said he collected N200,000 as his share of the stolen goods, which also included a car.

The second defendant, Sani Sirajo, said he drove the vehicle that brought the gang to Unique Apartments in Katampe, where Maduagwu was killed on September 5, 2025.

He said the car was provided by a co-defendant and that he picked up various gang members from locations across Abuja, including Sauka, Madalla, and Kubwa, following directions from a suspect identified as Kabari. Sirajo said he was still parked outside when he heard a gunshot.

Cross-examination raises procedural questions

Four lawyers representing the first to sixth defendants then cross-examined Ishaku on how the confessional statements were obtained.

Counsel for the first defendant, A.B. Samson, asked when the written and video statements were taken, but Ishaku said he could not recall the dates.

Samson also established that no lawyers or relatives of the suspects were present when their statements were recorded, raising questions about compliance with safeguards under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Ishaku also confirmed that none of the robbery victims could identify any of the defendants. He additionally said he could not recall the name of the hospital or any staff member connected to the arrest of the second defendant, though he said he knew what the defendant was being treated for at the time.

The judge adjourned proceedings until December 9 for the continuation of cross-examination.

The 11 defendants, who were arraigned in January 2026 and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, have all pleaded not guilty to nine counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.

Defence lawyers question how police recorded the suspects' confessions. Photo credit: @somtomaduagwu

Source: Twitter

Police witness shares what killed Arise News journalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a police officer told an FCT High Court that suspects allegedly confessed to their roles in the robbery that led to Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death.

The witness said investigations indicated that Maduagwu was pushed from her third-floor apartment during the attack.

The court heard that eight of the 11 defendants were allegedly involved in the September 2025 robbery at Unique Apartments

Source: Legit.ng