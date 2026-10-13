The Federal Government launched a National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System on October 1, 2026, assigning unique codes to buildings across Nigeria

The NIPOST platform lets users search for locations by address, place name, postcode, or alias, with some records showing homeowners' names

Residents can request missing postcodes or corrections through the website or app, and using the system is free

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has rolled out a National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System through the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), giving Nigerians a way to find and share precise location codes for their homes and buildings.

The system went live nationwide on October 1, 2026, and assigns an 11-character alphanumeric code to every addressable building in the country.

Residents can search by address, place name or location and check the map to identify the correct building. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, it is designed to improve address identification and support deliveries, logistics, emergency response, and public service operations.

How to check your postcode on the NIPOST platform

To get started, visit postcode.gov.ng and click the "Find my postcode" option. The platform allows searches by house number, street name, neighbourhood, postcode, place name, or alias. Users should confirm the map result points to the correct building by checking nearby roads and recognisable landmarks before accepting it.

For those at or near their home, the mobile application includes a location feature. After enabling the phone's location service and granting access, selecting "Find My Postcode" will display the user's position alongside nearby mapped buildings.

The correct building must be selected carefully, as neighbouring properties each carry separate codes.

The Android application is available on Google Play, while the website notes the iOS version is coming soon.

Names, corrections, what postcode means

Some address records on the platform include homeowners' names. NIPOST Postmaster-General, Tola Odeyemi, explained that this came from the way data was gathered in the field.

"During ground data collection, we collected standard or informal addresses of buildings," she said, according to a report by TheCable.

In communities where buildings have no formal street names or house numbers, residents often refer to a property by the owner's name, and those descriptions were captured during the exercise.

Users can search their name to check whether it appears in the system, but an unsuccessful name search does not mean a building is absent.

The postcode belongs to the building, not to any individual living in it, so everyone in the same building shares one code, and a person who moves to a different building uses the code assigned there.

Where a building's details are wrong, the platform provides an option to suggest a correction. Buildings without a postcode can also be registered by submitting address details and location information, including a Google Maps link where useful. NIPOST reviews all submissions before updating its records.

Finding, saving, and sharing a digital postcode is free on the platform.

FG launches digital address system nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Postal Service unveiled the National Digital Postcode System to give every building and location in Nigeria a unique digital address.

The system relies on GIS technology and follows a pilot programme that NIPOST ran in Abuja before the nationwide rollout began.

Nigerians can now use the platform to obtain their digital postcodes for deliveries, banking, e-commerce, and emergency response services.

Source: Legit.ng