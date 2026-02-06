A political analyst, Dare Akinniyi, described Ogun State’s golden jubilee as a symbol of growth, sound leadership and cultural heritage

Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed that Ogun’s GDP rose to ₦17 trillion while IGR reached ₦250 billion in 2025

The analyst called for renewed focus on education, healthcare and cultural legacies as the state marked 50 years

A political analyst, Dare Akinniyi, has described Ogun state’s golden jubilee as a powerful symbol of growth, sound leadership and enduring cultural heritage, fifty years after it was created from the former Western Region by then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed.

In a statement commemorating the anniversary, Akinniyi said the milestone offered an opportunity to reflect on a journey shaped by resilience, patriotism, sacrifice and a sustained commitment to development.

Ogun at 50: Top Political Analysts Reflects On State's Achievements 5 Decades Later

Source: Twitter

“With Abeokuta as its capital, Ogun state stands today as a testament to what purposeful leadership and collective sacrifice can achieve. Its story over the last five decades is one of steady progress and unwavering belief in inclusive governance," he said.

Successive administrations shaped Ogun’s growth

Akinniyi noted that Ogun’s development trajectory had been influenced by successive administrations, each contributing to the state’s evolution in different ways.

“From Saidu Balogun and Harris Eghagha, to Oladipo Diya and Olabisi Onabanjo, who laid the foundations of purposeful planning; to Olusegun Osoba, who prioritised rural development; Gbenga Daniel, who reimagined Ogun as a rising giant; Ibikunle Amosun, known for audacious projects; and the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who has emphasised continuity across political divides, it has been a story of enduring legacies,” he said.

Abiodun highlights economic milestones

In his golden jubilee address, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that Ogun State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had risen to ₦17 trillion, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) reached ₦250 billion in 2025.

According to the governor, the achievements reflected deliberate policies aimed at strengthening infrastructure and economic competitiveness.

“Ogun has recorded remarkable progress in road infrastructure, aviation and industrial development.

"Over 1,600 kilometres of roads have been commissioned, the Gateway International Airport has been completed, and we are making steady progress towards seaport and oil-producing status," Abiodun said.

Traditional institutions preserve identity and culture

The analyst also acknowledged the role of traditional institutions in preserving Ogun’s cultural identity while adapting to modern realities.

He noted that royal fathers such as the Alake of Egbaland, the late Awujale of Ijebuland, the Akarigbo of Remo, and the Olota of Ota, among others, had played significant roles in upholding heritage and social cohesion.

“Our traditional rulers have remained custodians of culture, ensuring that modern development does not erase our historical identity,” Akinniyi said.

Ogun’s sons and daughters shape Nigeria and the world

Beyond governance, Akinniyi said Ogun state had produced iconic figures whose influence transcended national boundaries.

Ogun at 50: Top Political Analysts Reflects On State's Achievements 5 Decades Later

Source: Twitter

He listed Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, business mogul Otunba Mike Adenuga, music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and leaders such as Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Ernest Shonekan, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as symbols of the state’s tradition of excellence.

“These individuals exemplify Ogun’s enduring contribution to Nigeria’s intellectual, political and cultural development,” he said.

Religious harmony earns Ogun special identity

Akinniyi further noted that religious harmony had distinguished the state, earning it the informal title “Jerusalem of Nigeria.”

With major worship centres such as the Redemption Camp, Canaanland, and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Ogun has emerged as a major hub for spiritual gatherings and religious tourism.

“The peaceful coexistence of faiths in Ogun remains one of its strongest social assets,” he added.

Call for reflection and future-focused planning

While applauding the achievements of the past five decades, Akinniyi urged sober reflection as the state looks ahead.

He said Ogun must set national benchmarks in public education and healthcare, recalling its pioneering role with institutions such as Nigeria’s first hospital in Lantoro.

He also called for renewed investment in grassroots sports, media and cultural heritage, citing the Abeokuta Sports Club and Iwe Irohin, Nigeria’s first newspaper, as legacies worthy of revival.

“As Ogun turns 50, the consensus is clear,” Akinniyi said. “The state has made remarkable progress, but the next five decades demand generational thinking, scaling up of initiatives and recovery of lost ground to sustain its place as Nigeria’s true Gateway to development.”

Ogun gov declares public holiday

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun state government has declared Tuesday, February 3, 2026, a public holiday across the state.

Governor Abiodun said the public holiday is in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng