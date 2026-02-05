Governor Uba Sani commissioned a 35 kilometre road linking Igabi, Kajuru and Chikun local government areas

The road connected more than 76 farming communities and featured a 130 metre bridge over River Kaduna

The project eased pressure on Kaduna metropolis while boosting agricultural trade and emergency response

Kaduna state recorded a major infrastructure milestone on Monday as Governor Uba Sani commissioned what he described as the longest road built in the state in the last 20 years.

The newly completed corridor cuts across Igabi, Kajuru and Chikun local government areas and connects more than 76 farming communities.

Governor Uba Sani during the commissioning of the 35km Igabi–Kajuru–Chikun road in Kaduna state. Photo: FB/UbaSani

Source: Facebook

The 35-kilometre asphalt road runs from Gadan Gayan through Gwaraji to Kujama Junction. It also includes a 130 metre bridge over River Kaduna, providing year-round access for rural settlements that were previously isolated during the rainy season.

Sani says project intended to ease rural livelihoods

Speaking at the event, the governor said the project would reshape mobility, boost agriculture and strengthen local economies across the benefiting communities.

He described the road as a landmark achievement that aligns with his administration’s inclusive and people focused development agenda.

Uba Sani recalled that the project was inaugurated in January 2024 with a commitment to deliver a durable transport route.

According to him, that pledge has now been met. He said the new road offers an alternative corridor that eases pressure on Kaduna metropolis while reducing travel time and transport costs for residents, traders and commuters.

“Emergency services will be able to respond faster, schoolchildren will reach their classrooms with greater ease, and families will enjoy improved access to healthcare, markets, and social services,” he said.

The newly completed road linking Gadan Gayan, Gwaraji and Kujama Junction. Photo: FB/UbaSani

Source: Facebook

Agriculture and local economies connected

The governor noted that agriculture remains the backbone of Kaduna State’s economic growth. He said the road directly connects farms to markets, processing centres and urban consumers across three local government areas.

“By traversing agriculturally productive rural communities across three local government areas, this road directly links farms to markets, aggregation centres, processing facilities, and urban consumption hubs,” he said.

Uba Sani added that early economic activity is already emerging along the route, with new businesses and markets springing up. He also said the project corrected years of neglect in Kajuru Local Government Area, which had gone over a decade without a major road project.

The governor said the road forms part of a wider programme of 140 road projects spanning 1,335 kilometres across the state.

He added that 66 of those roads have been completed, while others are at advanced stages of construction.

