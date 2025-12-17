EFCC operatives arrested five suspected ‘Babalawos’ in Osun and Lagos States with $3,430,000 and €280,000 in counterfeit foreign notes

Investigations revealed that the suspects defrauded victims by promising spiritual cleansing and conjuring of currency through ritual sacrifices

EFCC recovered two exotic vehicles and mobile phones from the suspects and announced they would be charged to court

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested five alleged fraudsters, uncovering counterfeit foreign notes worth $3,430,000 (Three Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Thousand United States Dollars) and €280,000 (Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Euros).

The suspects were accused of defrauding one Halima Sanni of N26,550,000 (Twenty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

Suspects identified as ‘Babalawos’

The arrested individuals, identified as herbalists, are Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Funsho Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Babalola Olaitan, and Familola Sunday Olaitan.

They were apprehended on 7 and 8 December 2025 at their shrines in Osun and Lagos States following extensive surveillance and intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

Alleged modus operandi revealed

Investigations indicated that the suspects reportedly defrauded unsuspecting individuals under the guise of providing spiritual cleansing and solutions to various ailments.

According to the EFCC, the suspects allegedly promised victims that they could conjure large sums of currency through spiritual rituals that required sacrifices, convincing victims to hand over money under hypnotic influence.

An EFCC spokesperson said,

“These suspects exploited the trust of innocent individuals by promising them spiritual enrichment. Their alleged activities involved sophisticated deception and the use of spiritual manipulation to obtain large sums of money.”

Items recovered from the suspects

In addition to the counterfeit notes, operatives recovered two exotic vehicles and several mobile phones from the suspects’ possession.

The EFCC has stated that the suspects will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, signalling a continuing crackdown on financial fraud linked to spiritual and ritualistic practices.

“We will ensure that all involved in such fraudulent operations are brought to justice. This case serves as a warning to anyone attempting to exploit citizens under the guise of spiritual intervention,” the EFCC added.

