A former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) has been re-arraigned over alleged N33.2 billion frauds

Dasuki and three others were re-arraigned before Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed the charges against Dasuki and other defendants

FCT, Abuja - A former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), and three others were re-arraigned over alleged N33.2 billion frauds.

Dasuki and the others were re-arraigned before Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought the charges against Dasuki alongside a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Aminu Baba-Kusa, as well as two companies—Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Dasuki and the other defendants are facing a 32-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and dishonest release of public funds.

The FCT Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, was previously handling the matter before it was reassigned to Justice Agbaza.

Dasuki was first arraigned on December 14, 2015, alongside a former Director of Finance and Administration in the NSA Office, Shuaibu Salisu, on a 19-count charge linked to an alleged N15.5 billion fraud.

