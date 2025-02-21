Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering traditional matters in Nigeria.

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Reno Omokri, on Friday, February 21, 2025, posted about a Yoruba village in Trinidad.

Legit.ng reports that Trinidad and Tobago is a country in the Caribbean.

Yoruba Village is located in East Dry River, Port of Spain, in the San Juan–Laventille region of Trinidad.

Omokri travelled to Trinidad and Tobago and visited the Yoruba Village in Port of Spain.

"At the Yoruba village in Port of Spain, Trinidad. You will not believe this place. A community of people who still speak some Lukumi Yoruba hundreds of years after their ancestors were brought here as enslaved people. They even bear powerful Yoruba names like Orisayomi, Obasegun, and Bukunmi. Truly, Yoruba is bigger than Africa."

The Yorubas, who were rescued from the ships of British, French, and Spanish plunderers following the abolition of the slave trade, were brought to that part of Port of Spain, where they resided as free men and women. They came originally, mainly from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Togo.

The annual Yoruba Village Drum Festival is held at the Yoruba Village Square to keep the tradition of drumming alive. The Yoruba Village Drum Festival brings artists, parents, and children of the community and Trinidad and Tobago together at this heritage site. The drum festival highlights the significance of the history and contribution to the development of East Port of Spain of the Yoruba and other African peoples who lived in this community.

