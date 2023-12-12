The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has commenced a probe into the case of one of its personnel caught on camera demanding a bribe from a passenger at Lagos Airport

As seen in a viral clip, the female customs personnel was captured demanding N5,000 for the passenger's luggage

Meanwhile, an official statement by the NCS noted that the probe's outcome would be made public

A video has surfaced revealing a Nigerian customs officer requesting N5,000 from a passenger at the airport as a condition for releasing his luggage.

As seen by Legit.ng, the footage captures the customs officer insisting on the payment before allowing the passenger to proceed with his belongings.

The Nigerian Customs said an investigation has been initiated on the alleged officer, and its outcome will be made public. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Customs Service

Despite the passenger's willingness to provide only N1,000, he argues that the customs officer hasn't justified the demand for such a sum.

The customs officer responds by relocating the passenger's luggage to a corner, hinting at potential delays if the requested amount is unpaid.

Nigerian Customs react to viral video

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has issued a statement to address the viral video of the corrupt officer.

As contained in the statement signed by the NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, the officer has been placed under investigation.

Maiwada said the officer's behaviour was inconsistent with the core values of the service.

He said:

"We are resolute in maintaining a transparent and accountable customs operation.

"The NCS strongly condemns this unprofessional conduct and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

"A comprehensive investigation is underway to scrutinize the incident thoroughly, and appropriate actions will be taken."

Maiwada urged "passengers and the public to report any instances of misconduct or corruption promptly."

He emphasised that these accounts play a vital role in maintaining the credibility of our service and guaranteeing that officers follow the most stringent ethical guidelines.

He affirmed that the NCS remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing a climate of openness and responsibility.

Maiwada committed to informing the public promptly about the results of the investigation.

