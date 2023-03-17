A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Chris Eze Obiorah, has said that Governor Charles Soludo needs majority members of his party as lawmakers in the state assembly, so as to maintain stability in government, and to sustain the flow of democracy dividends to the people.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Hon. Obiorah as giving the clarification on Wednesday, March 15, at the local government secretariat in Nnewi, while interacting with members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Nnewi North branch.

He said, "Anambra, being APGA controlled state, should make sure that those who will work with the governor are members of APGA, so that the state will continue to witness free flow of democracy. If we elect people, who are not APGA members into the house of assembly, the governor has to spend a lot of resources trying to convince the lawmakers to work with him.

"If it were all APGA family, the business of the house will flow, and the relationship between the executive and the legislature will flourish - and everything will go well with the government and the governed."

The APGA chieftain said that the party is intensifying campaigns to make sure that those elected are those who would be willing to work with the governor, so that he would have the good atmosphere to fulfill his solution agenda.

He dispelled fear that the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the Labour Party (LP) pose a threat to APGA's survival; contending that APGA, being the ruling party in the state, remained strong and viable.

He said, "As the presidential and national assembly elections have come and gone, the influence wielded by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah under the YPP structure in Anambra South has elapsed. The influence wielded by Peter Obi under the LP has also ended. Any other persons contesting under those platforms for state assembly election are inconsequential.

"The OBIdient wave was from the person of Mr. Peter Obi. That wave has come and gone. All those followers of his, who were fortunate to have bought tickets for Senate and House of Representatives benefitted from the OBIdient wave. But today, do you see anybody campaigning for the state house of assembly under that platform?"

He urged his audience to reach out to their colleagues to ensure that they support APGA government in order to maintain stability in government, and to ensure free-flow of democracy dividends.

