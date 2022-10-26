A Nigerian actor named Kingsley Abasili has shared details as to why he isn't popular in the movie industry

A Nollywood actor identified as Kingsley Abasili has taken to social media to make a bold claim about some media houses.

Kingsley, who shares a striking resemblance with Pete Edochie, said he was approached to falsely name the veteran actor as his biological father in order to become popular.

The actor revealed he rejected the deal because of the love and respect he has for the veteran, who he sees as a father figure.

Abasili wrote:

“For those coming to my inbox to mock me, I’m not popular because I refused to be. Media houses approached me, asking me to declare Pete Edochie my biological father but I refused. That was the condition I was given to become famous but I see no reason to do such.”

"Being popular is not my business so stop bothering me about it. I love and respect Daddy #peteedochie alot. He's like a father to me. "

Abasili Kingsley begs to be left alone

While reacting to a post comparing him to Pete Edochie's biological children, the actor asked to be left alone.

He wrote:

"Someone just sent this to me. Why can't they just leave us alone???."

Abasili celebrates Pete Edochie on birthday

Abasili, during Pete Edochie's 73rd birthday, penned a message to the veteran actor while referring to him as a dad like no other.

He wrote:

"Join me in celebrating a Daddy like no other! Happy 73rd Birthday Dad. May the good Lord continue to keep you strong and healthy, amen!"

Pete Edochie shows off dance moves

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a video from his parent's wedding anniversary after party.

Recall that veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife Josephine marked their 53rd wedding anniversary in October 2022 as he shared lovely pictures from the church celebration.

In a video, Yul shared, the actor could be seen hyping his dad, who showed off some dance moves before sitting beside his wife.

