Dangote Refinery Tour: Faithia Balogun, Don Jazzy, RMD, Teni, Mo Bimpe, Other Celebs Visit Facility
- Aliko Dangote hosted a group of Nigerian celebrities and content creators at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Monday, October 19
- Personalities spotted at the facility included Don Jazzy, RMD, Waje, Teni, Joke Silva, Faithia Balogun, and the couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe
- Videos from the visit captured the guests on a tour bus and at various points within the refinery
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Some of Nigeria's biggest entertainment names got an up-close look at one of Africa's most ambitious industrial projects, as billionaire Aliko Dangote opened the doors of his Lagos refinery to a select group of celebrities and public figures on Monday, October 19.
The guests made their way through the massive facility, with footage from the visit showing them aboard a tour bus and at various points inside the refinery complex.
Nigerian celebrities who showed up at the Dangote refinery
The guest list read like a who's who of Nigerian entertainment. Music producer and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy was among those present, alongside veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, widely known as RMD. Singers Waje Iruobe and Teni were also in attendance, as were celebrated Nollywood actresses Joke Silva and Faithia Balogun.
Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe attended together, while comedian and content creator Taaoma was also spotted at the facility.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Dangote finally clarified the viral photo of him praying on social media.
A video of Don Jazzy and others at Dangote refinery is below:
Another video from the Dangote refinery tour is below:
Mo Bimpe, Lateef Adedimeji and Faithia Balogun at Dangote refinery:
Reactions as celebrities visit Dangote refinery
The tour generated plenty of chatter on Instagram, with followers sharing their thoughts in the comments section.
@annesodipe asked:
"Where is my darling Toyin Abraham 😂😂😂😂"
@momofashionworld observed:
"See how everyone is well dressed. When e reach church time…… Jen Gbenu dake"
@omo_alhaji004 quipped:
"On top my own money o"
@essentialsbymayree_ joked:
"Make una sha no forget to invite una real investors after the celebrity visit 😂😂"
Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo's presence at Wunmi Toriola's son's 7th b'day party sparks reactions
@igbeyi_onesa directed a message at the refinery's owner:
"IPO for the people, when will the people have a tour to the refinery @aliko_dangotegcon sir"
@queendee_brand marvelled at Faithia Balogun's packed schedule:
"Aunty fathia was in two event yesterday and today is Epe...oh wow....I just got my spark 🙌🙌🙌🙌"
Kwara Governor Promises Dangote Refinery Shares for Female Teachers
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara State Government announced plans to acquire shares in the Dangote Refinery's Initial Public Offering (IPO) on behalf of female teachers in the state, as part of a broader effort to promote financial inclusion among educators.
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the announcement during an event marking the 2026 World Teachers' Day.
At the same event, he presented roughly N120 million in awards to teachers, head teachers, principals, and schools recognised for outstanding performance.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng