A video of a lady getting her hair done at a salon has since gone viral on social media, leaving many people amused

The video sees the hairstylist getting work done on the lady carrying what appears to be a colourful mohawk

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share hilarious comments about the hairstyle

Christmas is around the corner and a lot of people are gearing up to celebrate in different ways.

A video of a lady getting her hair done has left quite a number of people amused due to the nature of the hairstyle.

Photos of the lady getting her hair done. Credit: @taadijoyce (TikTok)

Source: Instagram

The video posted by TikToker, Taadijoyce, saw a hairstylist doing some magic on a client's hair.

However, it doesn't appear to be just any regular hairstyle but a rather daring one.

Spotted on the client's hair is what appears to be a mohawk style designed in colourful locs.

Check out the look below:

Social media users react to lady's mohawk hairstyle

seqeenat:

"All she needs is upgrade."

hadecrystl:

"I don see my Christmas hair."

nickythaahofficial:

"If she flat iron that hair it will look nice cause those colors a beautiful I just don’t know who came up with that hairstyle but that’s not it sis‍♀️‍♀️"

ovidor_07:

"What in the Peacock is going on here."

blqck_toffee:

"Mama rainbow."

