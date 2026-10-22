Manuel Otto, 30, the German creator of the popular computer game Stick Run, died following a disturbing Twitch livestream incident

Twitch confirmed it moved quickly to remove the channel after graphic footage of Otto began circulating widely on social media

The Stick Run company released an emotional statement honouring Otto's contribution to the gaming community

Manuel Otto, the 30-year-old German internet personality and video game developer behind the beloved browser game "Stick Run," has died following a harrowing incident that was broadcast live on Twitch.

Otto's video game company first addressed the situation in a statement posted on X on 20 October, before confirming his passing the following day via Instagram.

Fans Mourn Manuel Otto, the Developer Behind ‘Stick Run’. Credit: stickrun

Source: Instagram

The company wrote:

"Today, we mourn not only the loss of our creator, but also a fellow Stick Runner whose work became a part of our lives. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and everyone whose life he touched. Thank you, Manuel, for being a part of our childhood. You will never be forgotten."

Manuel Otto's Legacy in Gaming

Otto built a dedicated fanbase through "Stick Run," a computer game in which players control a stick figure sprinting through obstacle-filled courses. The game earned a loyal following online, making Otto a recognisable figure in the casual gaming community.

Twitch spokesperson Megan Kay confirmed to USA TODAY that the platform "moved quickly to remove the channel" once the incident came to their attention.

However, graphic footage that circulated on X showed Otto in gym shorts with bands around his legs before setting himself ablaze.

The Stick Run company's initial statement on 20 October urged the public to exercise restraint.

"We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that everyone respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation."

Manuel Otto’s Death Prompts Tributes From ‘Stick Run’ Fans. Credit: Stick Run

Source: Facebook

Fan Reactions to Otto's Death

The news drew an outpouring of grief and concern from the online community. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@karmitthewise wrote:

"Ultimately he was a human in need of help. RIP."

@BullRus92131653 said:

"He had late stage cancer correct? Guessing this was one of the reasons he did it."

@trundistroyer shared:

"He apparently had cancer. Just watched a clip and he only briefly moved after starting the fire so I guess he went into shock."

@EdwardDarson wrote:

"Christ dude. Praying for the family, no one deserves that sort of thing. Hopefully they get any help they need or want."

Stick Run's official statement on Instagram:

Family Confirms Death of Viral Pregnant Influencer

Legit.ng reported on social media influencer Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, known as Mrs GCFR, whose family confirmed her death one month after her passing.

The family dismissed rumours about the cause of her death and urged the public not to speculate. In an emotional tribute, they thanked fans for their support and remembered the woman behind the online persona.

Source: Legit.ng