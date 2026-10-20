Beverly Afaglo's sister, Mama Fiawotoe, broke her silence in an interview about the actress's final weeks before her death

Doctors told the family there was little they could do to stop the cancer from spreading, advising Beverly to spend time with her children

Beverly Afaglo's sister also revealed a haunting family pattern, with four members having battled cancer before her passing

The sister of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has opened up about the devastating prognosis the family received in the weeks before the star's death.

In a deeply emotional interview with media personality Gifty Anti, Mama Fiawotoe shared that doctors informed the family that Beverly had roughly two months to live after her cancer progressed beyond what treatment could contain.

Months after Beverly Afaglo's death, her sister shares details of what doctors told her family. Photo credit@beverlyafiglo

Source: Instagram

She died on May, 24, 2026, aged 42, following a two-year battle with the disease, surviving only about six weeks after receiving that prognosis.

Doctors advised Beverly to settle her affairs

According to Mama Fiawotoe I, medical professionals advised Beverly to use whatever time remained to be with her children, put her documents in order and attend to personal matters.

The family, she said, did everything within their power to try to reverse the course of the illness, but the disease had progressed too far.

Beverly's death in May was confirmed by her family, with her manager also speaking publicly about the extensive treatment she underwent over the course of her illness. Her sister's account now puts a human face on those final weeks, painting a picture of a family doing all they could while quietly preparing for the worst.

Cause of death of Ghanaian actress Beverly Afiglo surfaces as sister speaks. Photo credit@beverlyafiglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo: Family Marked by Cancer

Perhaps one of the most painful revelations from the interview was the pattern of cancer running through the Afaglo family. Mama Fiawotoe recounted that Beverly was the fourth member of the family to face the disease.

"Our father had it, then Doreen, then my half-sister, Djifa, then Beverly. So, four from the family," she said.

The weight of that history makes Beverly's passing all the more devastating for those who loved her. She was 42 years old and left behind her children, a grieving family, and a Ghanaian film industry that is still coming to terms with her loss.

Here is the Instagram post about the actress as her sister speaks:

Strange fire guts Beverly Afaglo's house

Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo lost belongings to a fire outbreak in her home.

Beverly, who is married to music star Praye Honeho, claimed the fire went unattended for over four hours.

The actress and family lost everything, including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items.

Source: Legit.ng