Veteran character actor Richard Riehle, beloved for his cult role in Office Space, passed away in Los Angeles last Thursday

Riehle built one of Hollywood's most quietly impressive careers, racking up over 400 screen credits across five decades

The Wisconsin-born actor was also a go-to Santa Claus in Hollywood, portraying St. Nick in 11 separate productions

Richard Riehle, the character actor who brought warmth, wit and unforgettable energy to more than 400 film and television productions, has died. He was 78.

Close friends confirmed to TMZ that Riehle passed away from natural causes last Thursday in Los Angeles, bringing to a close one of the most quietly remarkable careers in Hollywood.

Hollywood mourns Richard Riehle, beloved actor from Office Space and Star Trek, dead at 78.

Source: Getty Images

Born in 1948 in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Riehle developed a passion for performance that took him through the University of Notre Dame and later to the University of Minnesota, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree.

That academic grounding gave him a craft-first approach that would define his decades-long run on screen.

The Office Space role that made him a cult favourite

For millions of fans, Riehle will always be Tom Smykowski, the anxious product manager in Mike Judge's 1999 comedy "Office Space."

The character's arc, from being made redundant at the fictional Initech corporation to surviving a hit-and-run accident and walking away with a sizeable financial settlement, became the stuff of comedy legend.

Tom's pitch for his invention, the "Jump to Conclusions" mat, remains one of the film's most quoted and cherished moments.

Beyond "Office Space," Riehle appeared in "Star Trek" productions and a vast catalogue of film and television roles spanning five decades.

His ability to slot seamlessly into virtually any genre made him one of the most reliably sought-after character actors in the industry.

Hollywood's go-to Santa Claus

Away from dramatic and comedic roles, Riehle carved out a surprising niche as Hollywood's favourite Father Christmas, portraying Santa Claus in 11 separate projects.

His credits in that role included the comedy "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas" as well as episodes of long-running series "Two and a Half Men" and "The League."

His final known on-screen work came through the Lifetime holiday film "A Very Nutty Christmas," which starred Melissa Joan Hart.

Riehle had just wrapped filming on the project when he was last spotted by TMZ in Los Angeles in 2018, appearing in good spirits and eager to discuss the production.

With over 400 credits to his name, Richard Riehle leaves behind a body of work that touched virtually every corner of American entertainment.

Fans remember Richard Riehle as Office Space and Star Trek actor dies at 78. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng