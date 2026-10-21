Late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's daughters Lima and Kira released a heartfelt appreciation video on Wednesday, October 21

The sisters announced plans to enter the film industry, asking fans to extend the love shown to their late father toward them

The video drew emotional reactions from supporters who grew up watching the beloved Yoruba actor

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's daughters have broken their silence following the outpouring of grief over their father's passing, announcing plans to carry on his legacy in the Nigerian film industry.

In a direct-to-camera video posted on Wednesday, October 21, Lima Olamide Taiwo, known as Lima Ogogo, and her sister Shakira Taiwo, popularly called Kira Ogogo, addressed fans from what appeared to be a home setting, thanking everyone who rallied around their family during a painful period.

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s daughters Lima and Kira announce plans to enter Nollywood. Credit: kiraogogo

Source: Instagram

Daughters pledge to carry Ogogo's legacy

Lima spoke warmly about the incredible love fans showed their father, mentioning messages of support that poured in from notable figures including Honourable Tayo Ayinde, the First Lady of Nigeria, the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, and the Olu of Ilaro.

"On behalf of my family and I, we want to say thank you very much to everybody who stood by us," Lima said in the video, acknowledging the volume of direct messages the family received.

The sisters then made a significant announcement: both are entering the entertainment industry and intend to remain a fixture in it. Lima made clear that this is not a short-term tribute but a long-term career decision.

"We are going to start seeing Ogogo through my sister Kira Ogogo. We are coming to the industry and we are here to stay," she said, urging fans to subscribe to the KiraOgogoTV YouTube channel and support their future film projects by watching and sharing.

Late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s daughters send message to fans as they join Nollywood. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Watch the full appreciation video from Lima and Kira Ogogo:

Fans react to Ogogo's daughters' video

The announcement resonated deeply with followers who grew up watching their father on screen. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Instagram below:

@_kissbally wrote:

"Why am I teary watching this🥹 God please….Sumobillah, We miss you daddy Hassan🫂🤍"

@bisolaedit commented:

"If I no love you Wetin I gain, I love Baba since my childhood 😍 straight to YouTube,🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️"

@queenbee__signatory said:

"We love you too 😍, keep making your DAD proud ❤️"

@b_best_body_clinic reacted:

"Wow am sure your dad will be proud of you"

@gracious__kim shared:

"We go support o"

Ogogo’s October plans resurface after his death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of late Ogogo, discussing his plans to return to Canada in October 2026, went viral after his death and burial.

The footage, shared by actor Temidayo Enitan, showed Ogogo speaking warmly with actors Azeez Onifade and Enitan about attending a wedding and staging an elaborate performance.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, and was buried the following day as Nollywood stars and fans mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng