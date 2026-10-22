Nigerian rapper A-Q was attacked by about 10 masked men armed with machetes while on a walk in East Legon, Accra, on October 17

The hitmaker sustained an injury to his elbow during the assault before a passerby drove him to hospital for surgery

A-Q confirmed the Ghana Police Service is investigating the incident and urged the public not to direct anger at anyone

Nigerian rapper Gilbert Bani, widely known as A-Q, has shared a chilling account of how he narrowly escaped a machete attack in Ghana's capital, Accra.

In an Instagram post dated October 22, 2026, the Who's Really Rapping hitmaker described being ambushed by approximately 10 masked men during an evening stroll in the East Legon area of Accra on October 17 at around 10 pm.

Nigerian rapper A-Q shares details of an attack that left him injured in Accra, Ghana. Photo: thisisaq

Source: Instagram

A-Q describes the night of the Ghana attack

According to the rapper, five motorcycles carrying the masked assailants boxed him in, with the riders attempting to corner him while passengers on the back swung machetes in his direction.

One blow connected with his elbow, a strike he believes was aimed at his head.

He managed to break free, dashing across the road, where a stranger pulled over and transported him to Lister Hospital at Airport Hills Blvd. He went straight into surgery upon arrival.

In his own words:

"On Saturday, 17 October, at around 10pm, I was attacked while out on a walk in East Legon, Accra. About ten masked men on five motorcycles surrounded me. The riders tried to box me into a corner while the men on the back swung machetes at me. My elbow took a blow that was meant for my head. I managed to break away and run across the road, where a good Samaritan picked me up and rushed me to Lister Hospital at Airport Hills Blvd. I was taken straight into surgery and my injuries were treated."

Nigerian rapper A-Q recounts an attack in Ghana as police investigate the incident. Photo: thisisaq

Source: Instagram

A-Q urges the public to let police investigate

The rapper confirmed the matter has been formally reported to the Ghana Police Service and is currently under active investigation.

He appealed to fans and well-wishers to hold off on pointing fingers while the authorities do their work.

He wrote:

"I ask that you don't speculate about who was responsible or direct anger at anyone. Let the police do their work, and if you have any information, please share it with them."

A-Q also used the post to express gratitude to the stranger who stopped to help him, as well as the medical team at Lister Hospital who treated his injuries.

A-Q launched his music career in 2001 after signing with Big Leaf Records. He put out his debut single, (W)rap Nigeria, in 2004, followed by his first album, Listen and Understand, in 2005.

He is also a recipient of the Lyricist on the Roll award at the 13th edition of The Headies.

Check out A-Q's Instagram post recounting his Ghana attack below:

Yomi Olorunlaiye recounts machete attack on movie set

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yomi Olorunlaiye recalled being attacked by hoodlums wielding machetes while filming in Ikire, Osun state, alongside Yomi Fash-Lanso and Kunle Afod.

The actor said the violent clash left cast and crew members injured and resulted in a legal battle that lasted nearly three months.

Olorunlaiye also recounted a separate incident in Ikorodu, Lagos, where a cult-themed shoot sparked tension after the actors’ outfits and filming date coincided with a real confraternity’s celebration.

Source: Legit.ng