A former staff member of Nollywood makeup artist Hakeem Effect has explained why she ended their relationship after she decided she wanted to settle down

The ex-staff alleged that Hakeem did not want her to get married, claiming he told her she did not need a husband because of her hardworking nature

She claimed the relationship ended because Hakeem wanted her to remain by his side while he continued living with his wife and children

A former staff member of popular Nollywood makeup artist Hakeem Effect has shared details of their past relationship, alleging that their disagreement over marriage ultimately led to their separation.

Speaking during a recent interview, the woman recounted how they met through her cousin, who believed she was hardworking and could contribute to Hakeem’s work.

According to her, their relationship developed after they worked together on a job in Port Harcourt before travelling to Enugu and Abia.

Hakeem Effect's ex-staff says he was married while they were in a relationship. Photos: @hakeemeffect/IG.

Source: Instagram

She said the make-up artist admired her dedication and often called her “treasure” because of her commitment to work.

However, what appeared to be a promising relationship reportedly took a different turn when she began thinking about marriage.

The woman explained that the disagreement started when she expressed her desire to settle down and establish her own family.

“What caused our fight was when I felt like I wanted to settle down and marry. Hakeem declined that he didn't want me to settle down,” she said.

She further alleged that Hakeem told her she behaved like a man because she was hardworking and independent, suggesting that she did not need a husband.

The former staff member described the situation as selfish, claiming that Hakeem wanted her to remain by his side while he maintained his family with his wife and children.

When asked whether his alleged refusal to let her marry was responsible for their breakup, she answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, because he doesn't want me to marry and have my own family,” she said.

Watch the X video of Hakeem Effect's ex-staff speaking here:

Reactions trail Hakeem Effect's ex-staff's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@HalalOmo stated:

"Hold up, won't this revelation cause or bring issues at home for Hakeem like this..... Omoh, she's desperate at this point and still wants Hakeem by all means."

@ninyoraai shared:

"Omo this side chicks no dey get shame again , you knew he was married then you condoned his shamelessness and dated him you con still wan marry am and you ve woman knowing his wife dey house."

The ex-staff alleged that Hakeem Effect wanted to her to remain a side chick. Photo: @hakeemeffect/IG.

Source: Instagram

Hakeem Effect escapes from kidnappers

Meanwhile, Hakeem Effect shared a clip of what suspected kidnappers did to his bus while he was travelling with his staff.

Sharing his ordeal, the specialist said stated that gunmen attacked people on the road around Ikenne, and some people were killed.

He added that some others were taken away while his driver was shot. However, they were able to escape, but bullets damaged the bus they travelled in.

Source: Legit.ng