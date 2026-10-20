Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, died at the age of 100

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced Fasoranti's death in a personally signed statement from Akure

The governor described Fasoranti as a revered elder statesman known for wisdom, integrity and selfless service

Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, the National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, has died at the age of 100.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa broke the news on Tuesday in a statement he personally signed and issued from Akure, the state capital.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere national leader, is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Fasoranti's legacy of service

In the statement, Aiyedatiwa described Fasoranti as a revered elder statesman whose long life was defined by wisdom, integrity and a commitment to serving Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole without personal gain.

The governor extended condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure Kingdom and residents of Ondo State, saying: "May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Fasoranti had long been one of the most prominent voices in Yoruba political and civic life, leading Afenifere, a group that has historically championed Yoruba interests and the cause of federalism in Nigeria.

Tributes from Ondo state

Aiyedatiwa's statement was made on behalf of the Ondo State Government and its people, reflecting the weight that Fasoranti's passing carries for the state where he was based.

At 100, Fasoranti was among Nigeria's oldest and most respected elder statesmen, and his death marks the end of a generation of post-independence leaders who shaped the country's political landscape.

See the report on NTA on X here:

Lagos deputy governor speaks at Fasoranti birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat said constitutional barriers make it nearly impossible for Nigeria to return to regionalism.

Hamzat spoke at a centennial birthday lecture in Lagos held in honour of Afenifere leader Reuben Fasoranti, who turned 100.

The APC governorship candidate proposed a different path for South-West development involving joint budget planning among governors.

Source: Legit.ng