Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu dismissed a viral video claiming the body of missing 44 Clothing CEO Evelyn Onyema was found in a Lagos river

Gwamnishu had earlier raised alarm over Evelyn's whereabouts, stating she was last seen with her boyfriend Dertrick in the Bonny camp area of Lagos

Harrison confirmed that an unidentified female body found in the river is now under police investigation

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has pushed back against a viral claim linking a body found floating in a Lagos river to missing fashion entrepreneur Evelyn Onyema, the CEO of 44 Clothing, and confirmed she is alive and back home.

Earlier on October 21, Gwamnishu had raised public alarm about Evelyn's disappearance, noting she had been missing for two days and was last seen in the company of her boyfriend, Dertrick, around the Bonny camp area in Lagos.

Harrison Gwamnishu addresses viral report about corpse found in Lagos river amid search for missing fashion entrepreneur. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/evelyncute22

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Gwamnishu's post gained traction online, Stanley Ontop circulated footage showing a female body floating in a Lagos waterway, with speculation mounting that the deceased could be Evelyn.

Gwamnishu moved quickly to counter that assumption, announcing on his Instagram page that he had personally funded divers and boat operators to retrieve the unidentified body from the water.

"This video trending is not 44 Clothing. I have paid divers and boat guys to retrieve this body found. The Police are fully involved now," he wrote.

44 Clothing CEO found alive

In a subsequent video posted to his Instagram page, Harrison Gwamnishu brought far better news.

He announced that Evelyn is alive, safe, and has returned home, with confirmation coming directly from her brother and a friend who joined him on a video call.

Harrison Gwamnishu provides fresh update on missing fashion entrepreneur Evelyn Onyema as police investigate corpse found in Lagos river. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/evelyncute22

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"UPDATE: 44 CLOTHING IS ALIVE, HOME AND SAFE NOW! 🙏❤️

44 Clothing is alive and has safely returned home. Her brother and a friend just had a video call with me to confirm the news. She will explain to the police what transpired.

However, we are yet to establish the identity of the body found that is now trending.

If you have a female relative who is missing, please urgently visit Bonny Police Station to report the case and assist with the identification process.

Thank God 44 Clothing is safe. 🙏❤️

ON GROUND IN LAGOS."

While Evelyn's safe return brings relief, the identity of the woman whose body was retrieved from the river remains unknown.

Gwamnishu is urging anyone with a missing female relative to visit Bonny Police Station to assist with the identification process, as authorities continue their investigation.

Watch Harrison Gwamnishu share an update on the missing 44 Clothing CEO in the Instagram video below:

Harrison Gwamnishu reacts to killing in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu reacted to the death of 16-year-old Sesugh Atser in Makurdi, Benue State.

The teenager died during an encounter with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2026.

Harrison condemned the incident and stated that a fraud charge should never amount to a death sentence.

Source: Legit.ng