Nigerian cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has told his congregation that he will not die in the conventional sense

The controversial preacher said he would disappear after completing what he believes is his assignment on earth

Odumeje also questioned how his followers would celebrate him after his death and warned them against planning a burial ceremony for him

Nigerian preacher Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, widely known as Odumeje, has made an unusual declaration about his eventual departure from the world.

The cleric told his congregation that he would not die like other people, claiming that he would disappear after completing his assignment on earth, reports PM Newspaper.

Prophet Odumeje tells his church members that he will disappear and not die. Photos: @prophetodumeje/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odumeje made the statement while addressing worshippers during a church gathering, where he questioned how his followers intended to celebrate him after his death.

He also insisted that his departure would not involve a conventional burial ceremony.

Odumeje explains what will happen after his assignment

According to a Guardian report, during his address, Odumeje challenged his congregation to imagine how his burial would take place if he were to leave the world.

The preacher maintained that his followers would not have the opportunity to gather and pay their last respects to him in the usual way.

He also cautioned them against making plans for a burial ceremony, insisting that his departure would be different.

He stated:

“You can never celebrate me when I am dead. Who would go and put their foot in my burial? Don’t come and plan a burial for me. I can never die. The only thing I will do when I’m done with my job, I will disappear.”

Odumeje also tells his congregration not to plan his burial. Photo: @prophetodumeje/IG.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy shares warm moment with Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video from businessman Jowizaza’s Lagos party showed Afrobeats star Burna Boy sharing a warm exchange with Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 12, captured the singer smoking what viewers identified as Igbo before approaching Odumeje, with both men hugging, laughing, and chatting as guests recorded them.

Source: Legit.ng