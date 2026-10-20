Joachim 'G6' Chivayo, alleged brother of late Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo, grabbed attention after footage of his under-construction Harare home went viral

The sprawling residence is planned to feature eight bedrooms, a private office, an indoor gym and a sauna, making it one of Zimbabwe's most ambitious private builds

G6 has reportedly been seen alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa, fuelling speculation about his growing influence in business and political circles

Footage of an enormous, still-unfinished residence in Harare belonging to Joachim "G6" Chivayo has gone viral, reigniting public curiosity about the Chivayo family following the reported death of prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

G6 is widely described in reports as either the brother or cousin of the late Wicknell Chivayo, who was one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable and talked-about businessmen before his death in a helicopter crash.

Chivayo’s alleged brother’s flashy residence grabs attention amid family controversy. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell had been known for his flamboyant lifestyle and well-documented connections within Zimbabwe's political elite.

Inside G6's under-construction Harare home

The circulating footage shows a property still very much in progress, with exposed brickwork, towering concrete pillars and incomplete walls visible throughout.

Roof structures are already in place, and the sheer scale of the build is unmistakable even at this stage of construction.

When completed, the home is reportedly planned to include eight bedrooms, a private office, an indoor gym and a sauna, positioning it among the most ambitious residential builds in the country.

Watch the viral video from social media below:

G6's growing public profile

The viral footage has drawn significant online attention, partly because of the timing.

Since Wicknell's death, G6 appears to have taken on a more visible role within the family's business interests, though the full extent of his involvement has not been confirmed publicly.

Reports also indicate that G6 has been spotted in the company of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other figures previously associated with Wicknell's political network.

He was also said to have attended a Presidential Ball alongside the head of state, a detail that has sharpened public interest in who exactly G6 is and what influence he may be accumulating.

Wicknell's passing left a notable gap in Zimbabwe's business and social landscape, and the focus on his family's affairs, including the scale of G6's residence, reflects just how much public fascination surrounds that legacy.

Wicknell Chivayo’s alleged brother G6 draws attention as mansion clips circulate. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng