Osun State Police Commissioner Ibrahim Zungura has declared factional NURTW chairman Nurudeen Alowonle wanted over the killing of Olalekan Oyeyemi

Police say six suspects, including Alowonle’s personal assistant, have been arrested in connection with the September 13 incident in Ile-Ife

Another NURTW chief, Adeyemi Ojo, is also being sought as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing

The Osun State Police Command has declared a factional chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nurudeen Alowonle, wanted over the killing of Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, announced this on Monday, October 19, while parading suspects arrested for various offences at the command headquarters in Osogbo.

Emir Ajagungabde was killed in Ile-Ife by suspected. Photos: @osungov/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the police chief, six people have been arrested in connection with Emir’s death at a motor park in Ile-Ife on September 13, reports PUNCH Newspaper.

Police explain why NURTW boss is wanted

According to another report by The Vanguard, Zungura said the suspects in custody include Alowonle’s personal assistant and an operative of the Amotekun Corps.

He identified those arrested as Tijani Ismail, Akinsola Ekundayo, Sijuade Moruf, Ayeni Adegbola, Hammed Dada and Waliyu Adejare.

The commissioner said police investigations and statements reportedly made by suspects linked Alowonle and another NURTW chief, Adeyemi Ojo, also known as Sibi, to the incident.

He added that one suspect, Hammed Olalekan Dauda, popularly called Jagaban, was allegedly found with a locally modified firearm.

According to Zungura, Dauda reportedly told investigators that Alowonle had given him the weapon.

The allegations have not been established in court. Police said efforts were ongoing to arrest Alowonle, Ojo and other suspects still at large.

The development followed an earlier statement by the Osun Amotekun Corps that it had handed over four operatives to the police to assist with the investigation into Emir’s killing.

Zungura assured residents that the command would continue working to tackle crime across the state. He also urged the public to cooperate with security agencies to maintain law and order.

The police have not announced the arrest of the two NURTW chiefs as of the commissioner’s briefing.

Police say six suspects have been arrested in connection with Emir Ajagungbade's death. Photo: @osungov/IG.

Source: Instagram

Osun: MC Oluomo kicks against suspension of NURTW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun State.

MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend NURTW activities.

He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng