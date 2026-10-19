Nigeria's Education Minister commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation for a plan to acquire Dangote Refinery IPO shares on behalf of millions of tertiary students

Each eligible student aged 18 and above stands to receive 10 IPO shares at no personal cost under the initiative

The minister linked the programme to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and called on other corporations to follow suit

Nigeria's Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has praised the Aliko Dangote Foundation for its plan to purchase Initial Public Offering (IPO) shares in Dangote Refinery on behalf of eligible Nigerian tertiary institution students, calling it a forward-thinking approach to youth empowerment and financial education.

Under the proposed scheme, every qualifying student aged 18 and above would receive 10 IPO shares at no cost to themselves, with the foundation bearing the financial burden. If fully implemented, the programme could reach up to four million students across the country.

Education minister hails Aliko Dangote over plan to buy shares for Nigerian students Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Alausa ties initiative to education reform agenda

Alausa said the scheme gives students real-world exposure to how capital markets work, encouraging responsible investing habits and long-term financial thinking. He described it as the kind of practical bridge between education and economic life that the government has been seeking to build through the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

The minister also connected the programme to President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, saying it supports human capital development and contributes to more inclusive economic growth by giving young Nigerians a stake in one of the country's most significant industrial assets.

While welcoming the initiative, Alausa was careful to draw a line between commendation and official backing. He made clear that the Federal Ministry of Education's support reflects the programme's educational and developmental value and does not amount to an endorsement of any specific investment decision.

Call for private sector to step up

The minister used the occasion to urge other corporate organisations to develop similar initiatives in support of NESRI and the broader Renewed Hope Agenda. His appeal was directed at building what he described as a financially literate, economically productive generation of entrepreneurs.

The statement was issued by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education on Monday, October 19.

Read the full statement from the education ministry on X here:

Kwara governor to buy Dangote shares for teachers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced plans to purchase Dangote Refinery IPO shares for outstanding female teachers in public schools.

The governor also presented about N120 million in awards to teachers, head teachers, principals, and schools at the 2026 World Teachers' Day event in Ilorin.

The Dangote Foundation is partnering with the Kwara State Government on the initiative, which will also cover outstanding retired female teachers.

Source: Legit.ng