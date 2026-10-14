Nigerian singer Fola opened up about a simple everyday experience he can no longer enjoy freely since becoming famous

The Ibadan-born artist, who recently dropped his sophomore album, made the candid admission during a Cool FM interview

Fola also shared an unusual take on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate that got fans talking online

Nigerian singer Fola has admitted that fame comes at a price, saying there are ordinary things he used to enjoy that he can no longer do without drawing attention.

Speaking during a Cool FM interview aired on YouTube on October 12, 2026, the Ibadan-born artist said one of the things he misses most is heading to a viewing centre to watch football like a regular person.

Afrobeats singer Fola speaks about the challenges of fame and losing the freedom to enjoy everyday activities. Photo: folapondis

Source: Instagram

"I miss going to the viewing centre to watch football. Being a superstar is not easy. If you go to the viewing centre to watch football, you will relate," he said.

Viewing centres are a cornerstone of football culture in Nigeria, where supporters gather in large groups to watch matches together. For Fola, that communal experience is now largely out of reach.

Fola speaks on Messi, Ronaldo and his new album

The artist, whose full name is Afolarin Odunlami, also touched on his love of the game itself, sharing that his admiration extends to both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a position rarely taken in fan circles where loyalty to one typically rules out the other.

"I've watched football to the point where I love things about both of them," he said.

The interview also touched on his recent collaboration "2am in Toronto" with Davido, among other topics surrounding his career.

Fola's comments came just days after the release of his sophomore album 9 on October 9, 2026.

The 14-track project takes its name from the number traditionally worn by a football striker, a nod to his self-image as a consistent hitmaker in the Afrobeats space.

Signed to Bella Shmurda's Dangbana Republik label, he broke through with his debut album Catharsis and has since collaborated with artists including Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan.

He has landed multiple number-one positions on Nigerian charts and earned Headies nominations along the way.

Watch Fola speak on things he misses about life before fame in the X video below:

Fans react to Fola's comments

Clips from the interview spread across social media, with many fans weighing in on both his fame-related candour and his stance on the Messi-Ronaldo divide.

@supaumar wrote:

"I knew this guy would blow right from the time I heard 'you'"

@seeroverall said:

"It is very hard to love both of them. One at a time"

@MekaWrights commented:

"How person go love both of them together"

@DavidPattt shared:

"Money without the fame >>>"

@table_shaker_ wrote:

"I know it's not easy. It he can still go"

@Leemahwe added:

"That feeling is crazy"

Fola reflects on life as a rising Afrobeats star following the release of his sophomore album 9 and discusses the challenges of fame. Photo: folapondis

Source: Instagram

Fola recalls first night in Lagos cell

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats singer Fola explained he was arrested and spent his first night in Lagos in a police cell after relocating to the city in 2018 to pursue his music career.

Speaking on The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, the ‘Alone’ crooner said the experience was so difficult that he almost gave up on his dream.

However, Fola adapted to life in Lagos, and his career gained momentum after Bella Shmurda’s Dagbani Republik signed him in October 2024.

Source: Legit.ng