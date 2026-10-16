Medical doctor Popoola Daniel shared three medical tests that can help identify risk factors for a cardiac arrest following gospel singer Toluwanisings’ death

Daniels advised Nigerians to discuss cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure checks with their physicians to assess their risk of heart disease

The doctor explained that consistently elevated blood pressure requires medical attention, while certain symptoms could indicate a life-threatening situation

Amid the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings from suspected cardiac arrest, a medical doctor, Popoola Daniel, shared three medical tests Nigerians should consider discussing with their physicians to identify heart attack risk factors.

In a video posted on his X page, Daniels identified cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and blood pressure as important areas to check.

Medical doctor Popoola Daniel shares three medical tests that can help identify risk factors for a cardiac arrest following gospel singer Toluwanisings’ death. Photos: @Toluwanisings/popoolaadaniel/X.

Source: Instagram

His advice comes after Toluwanisings reportedly slumped at home. According to his personal assistant, attempts to resuscitate the gospel singer were unsuccessful.

Doctor lists three tests for cardiac arrest risk

Daniels recommended a lipid profile test as the first check, explaining that it measures cholesterol and other fats in the blood.

He advised people with elevated cholesterol levels to follow their physicians’ recommendations rather than attempt to manage the results without professional guidance.

The doctor identified blood sugar testing as the second check. He recommended discussing glycated haemoglobin, also known as HbA1c, with a physician to determine whether it was suitable for the individual.

High cholesterol and diabetes can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks.

Blood pressure could be another warning sign

Daniels named blood pressure testing as the third check, describing hypertension as an important risk factor for a heart attack.

He advised people whose readings consistently reach 130 systolic or 85 diastolic to consult their doctors. He also urged people recording readings around 150/95 or higher to seek prompt medical assessment.

However, a single reading does not automatically mean someone has hypertension, and a doctor can determine the appropriate next steps.

Watch the medical advisory video by Dr Popoola Daniel here:

Toluwanisings slumped at home before his death. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings earlier marked 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings had acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng