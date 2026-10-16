Cubana Chiefpriest publicly defended his loyalty to President Tinubu after facing backlash from critics online

The celebrity businessman compared his political allegiance to choosing between Real Madrid and Charlton FC

Chiefpriest revealed his personal investments in Lagos as a key reason he backs the president

Celebrity businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has hit back at people criticising him for publicly supporting President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the pressure will only make him more committed to the president.

In a video that has been making the rounds online, the businessman made clear that no amount of online bullying would shake his loyalty, turning the criticism back on his detractors with a pointed message.

Cubana Chiefpriest tackles critics questioning his support for Tinubu. Credit: @cubananchiefpriest, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest Defends His Loyalty to Tinubu

Rather than backing down, Cubana Chiefpriest framed his support in strikingly personal terms, saying his investments in Lagos are directly tied to his political allegiance.

He argued that Tinubu's role in shaping Lagos, which he described as the most active working city in Africa, is reason enough to back the president.

In his own words, he stated:

"The more they bully us for supporting #presidentbolaahmedtinubu, the more dedicated we are to love him more. There is nobody badder than that man; we are with the best, the biggest, the man who created Lagos that transformed all our lives. The most working, active city in Africa. What has your candidate done that you want me to follow him?

"I am following a man who made it possible for us to have a business hub where we transform millions to billions. My investments are in Lagos and I am betting on Lagos. I don't care how you feel because I am protecting my investment and I am banking on Tinubu. So continue shedding tears."

Cubana Chiefpriest breaks silence on why he continues to support Tinubu. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Perhaps the most memorable moment in his statement was the football analogy he used to explain why he would never consider switching sides.

He drew a comparison between supporting Tinubu and opting for Real Madrid over Charlton FC, suggesting the choice is simply too obvious to second-guess.

"The more they bully us for supporting Tinubu, the more dedicated we are to loving him more. Nobody badder than Tinubu. You don't expect me to see Real Madrid and go follow Charlton FC," he said.

The remarks have stirred conversation online, with many reacting to the businessman's unapologetic tone and his willingness to frame political loyalty through the lens of protecting personal wealth and business interests.

Watch Cubana Chiefpriest's Instagram post below:

Chiefpriest denied entry at Davido's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a concert video from the Afro Plus Festival in Maryland set social media alight after it showed Cubana ChiefPriest getting turned away at the backstage entrance while escorting Davido's wife, Chioma.

The festival took place at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA, on 4 September 2026, and what was meant to be a routine moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

In the footage, Chiefpriest was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chioma towards the backstage area. When the pair reached the restricted entry point, security allowed Chioma through but stopped Chiefpriest from going any further.

Source: Legit.ng