Medical doctor Popoola Daniels has listed seven possible warning signs of a heart attack following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings

Daniels identified chest discomfort, pain spreading to other body parts, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, and dizziness as symptoms to watch for

The doctor warned that not everyone experiences all seven symptoms and urged anyone who suspects a heart attack to seek emergency medical attention

Following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings of a suspected cardiac attack, medical doctor Popoola Daniels has shared seven warning signs that could indicate the situation.

In a video posted on his X page, Daniels explained that recognising the symptoms early could help people understand when they need urgent medical attention.

Popoola Daniels lists seven possible warning signs of a heart attack following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG/@popoolaadaniels/X

Source: Instagram

The advice comes after Toluwanisings reportedly slumped at home.

According to information shared by his personal assistant, attempts to resuscitate the singer were unsuccessful.

Doctor lists seven possible heart attack symptoms

Daniels identified chest pain or discomfort, particularly around the centre or left side of the chest, as the first warning sign. He said the sensation could feel like pressure, squeezing, heaviness or tightness and might come and go.

The second symptom is pain spreading to other parts of the body, including the arms, shoulders, neck, jaw or back.

He also listed shortness of breath, sudden cold sweats, nausea or vomiting, and discomfort in the upper abdomen as possible warning signs.

According to the doctor, dizziness or feeling faint could also indicate a problem, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms.

Daniels named overwhelming, unusual tiredness as the seventh possible warning sign. He noted that fatigue could sometimes occur before other symptoms and may be a way a heart attack presents in women.

However, these symptoms can have other causes, and their presence alone does not confirm a heart attack.

Daniels stressed that people experiencing a heart attack may not have all seven symptoms. Some may experience only one or two.

He urged anyone who suspects they are having a heart attack to go to the hospital immediately.

Watch the medical advisory video by Dr Popoola Daniel here:

Toluwanisings slumped at home before his death. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings earlier marked 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings had acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng