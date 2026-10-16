Nigerian media personality Joshua has criticised singer and comedian Dele for recording himself while mourning late gospel singer Toluwanisings

Joshua argued that people who are genuinely overwhelmed by grief would not remember to switch on their cameras and record themselves crying

The media personality described the practice as “peak foolishness” and said men who record themselves crying irritate him even more

Nigerian media personality Joshua has criticised singer and comedian Dele over a video of him mourning late gospel singer Toluwanisings, questioning whether people who record themselves crying are genuinely emotional.

Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14, according to a statement released by his family.

As tributes continue to emerge following the gospel singer’s death, Dele shared a video of himself mourning the late musician.

Nigerian media personality Joshua criticised Dele Omowoli for recording himself while mourning late gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photos: @deleomowoli/IG/@jjExclusive/X.

Source: Instagram

However, Joshua took issue with the act of recording oneself while crying.

According to the media personality, genuine emotions should not require a camera to document them.

Joshua questions Dele’s mourning video

Reacting to the video, Joshua questioned why anyone who was genuinely overcome by grief would remember to open their camera and press the record button.

“You want to cry, and then you suddenly remember, ‘Okay, let me open my camera. Let me press record.’ Then you start crying. Does that make any sense?” he asked.

Joshua argued that people experiencing intense sadness or happiness would be too consumed by their emotions to think about recording themselves.

He maintained that such videos could make an emotional display appear staged rather than spontaneous.

The media personality, however, distinguished between recording oneself and having another person capture the moment.

Joshua speaks on men who record themselves crying

Joshua further criticised people who hold their phones up to record themselves crying, insisting that the practice makes him question the authenticity of their emotions.

He described the act as “peak foolishness” or acting, stressing that he believed genuine tears should not be deliberately documented by the person experiencing them.

The media personality also singled out men who engage in the practice, saying they irritate him even more than women.

“The men who do it irritate me even more. You are a man, not a woman. At this rate, we might as well give you a skirt to wear!” he said.

Watch the X video of Joshua criticising Dele Omowoli's video here:

Reactions trail Dele Omowoli's criticism

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@seanelhadji stated:

"Once you set a camera, press record, whatever you do is scripted , acting, intentional and pre-conceived ! So if he is crying and realizes the phone wasnt recording, he starts all over again right? I personally think it is an undiagnosed mental illness !"

@Veecktour wrote:

"It was really irritating to watch that nonsense video. He most likely even trimmed the video and said this shouldn’t extend this long. I’m not denying the fact that you might be sad, but not every thing should be recorded…..Absolute nonsense"

Toluwanisings died on Wednesday, October 14. Photo: @toluwanisisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings' PA shares late singer's final moments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toluwanisings' personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, shared the final moments of the singer.

He also recounted how efforts were made to revive the singer before he was reportedly taken to seven or eight hospitals in Ibadan.

Babadunni said some hospitals cited an ongoing doctors’ strike, while others allegedly failed to admit the singer.

Source: Legit.ng