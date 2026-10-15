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Reactions Trail Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola's Unexpected Link-Up in London
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Reactions Trail Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola's Unexpected Link-Up in London

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Ayra Starr and Nollywood veteran Odunlade Adekola were spotted together in London, sparking a wave of reactions online
  • Odunlade travelled to London for the premiere of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives at a major film festival
  • Ayra Starr had just made history as the first African artiste to headline an NFL International Game halftime show in London

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A photo of Afrobeats star Ayra Starr posing alongside veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola in London surfaced online on Thursday, October 15, and the internet has not been the same since.

In the image, Ayra Starr rocked a stylish white fur top and struck a playful pose next to Adekola, who cut a sharp figure in a traditional purple outfit complete with a matching cap and sunglasses. The contrast between the two made the photo an instant talking point.

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Afrobeats star Ayra Starr and Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola spotted together in London.
Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola pose for camera together in London. Credit: odunomoadekola/ayrastarr
Source: Instagram

Why Odunlade and Ayra Starr were in London

The pair happened to be in the British capital for entirely different reasons. Odunlade Adekola was attending the London Film Festival where an upcoming Nollywood film, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, was being showcased. Ayra Starr, on the other hand, had just delivered a landmark performance at the NFL International Series halftime show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, becoming the first African artiste ever to headline an NFL International Game halftime show.

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She performed during the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting Nigerian music in front of a massive global audience.

Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola’s London photo sparked reactions
Odunlade Adekola’s London meeting with Ayra Starr delighted fans, but his trip had a film connection. Credit: odunomoadekola
Source: Instagram

A viral picture of Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola in London is below:

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A video of Odunlade in London is below:

Reactions to Odunlade and Ayra Starr's meeting

The unexpected pairing sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments with humour and admiration. Read the comments from Twitter below:

@marvyrema said:

"This guy tall o"

@MDAfrica95 wrote:

"Egbon Odun"

@fawazireh reacted:

"Legend with our starrrr gurl 🔥😍"

@Babatundeeminem commented:

"Oh boy this is one of the hardest random link up Latibo sibo 😂😂😂"

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I Turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only been on major platforms for a day, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Odunlade AdekolaNollywoodAfrobeats
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