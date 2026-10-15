Ayra Starr and Nollywood veteran Odunlade Adekola were spotted together in London, sparking a wave of reactions online

Odunlade travelled to London for the premiere of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives at a major film festival

Ayra Starr had just made history as the first African artiste to headline an NFL International Game halftime show in London

A photo of Afrobeats star Ayra Starr posing alongside veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola in London surfaced online on Thursday, October 15, and the internet has not been the same since.

In the image, Ayra Starr rocked a stylish white fur top and struck a playful pose next to Adekola, who cut a sharp figure in a traditional purple outfit complete with a matching cap and sunglasses. The contrast between the two made the photo an instant talking point.

Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola pose for camera together in London. Credit: odunomoadekola/ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Why Odunlade and Ayra Starr were in London

The pair happened to be in the British capital for entirely different reasons. Odunlade Adekola was attending the London Film Festival where an upcoming Nollywood film, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, was being showcased. Ayra Starr, on the other hand, had just delivered a landmark performance at the NFL International Series halftime show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, becoming the first African artiste ever to headline an NFL International Game halftime show.

She performed during the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting Nigerian music in front of a massive global audience.

Odunlade Adekola’s London meeting with Ayra Starr delighted fans, but his trip had a film connection. Credit: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

A viral picture of Ayra Starr and Odunlade Adekola in London is below:

A video of Odunlade in London is below:

Reactions to Odunlade and Ayra Starr's meeting

The unexpected pairing sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments with humour and admiration. Read the comments from Twitter below:

@marvyrema said:

"This guy tall o"

@MDAfrica95 wrote:

"Egbon Odun"

@fawazireh reacted:

"Legend with our starrrr gurl 🔥😍"

@Babatundeeminem commented:

"Oh boy this is one of the hardest random link up Latibo sibo 😂😂😂"

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I Turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only been on major platforms for a day, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng