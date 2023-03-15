Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has once again made the news over her love for small clothes

Just recently, the Sability crooner joined a TikTok challenge where she had to choose between rapping in Chinese and dumping her mini skirts

The Mavin star’s choice had many fans laughing hard as her TikTok video went viral on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently made her choice after being faced with picking between rapping in Chinese and dumping her mini skirts.

The 20-year-old Mavin star jumped on the challenge on TikTok, and her reaction had a number of people laughing hard.

Recall that Ayra Starr has been known to love wearing skimpy outfits, especially mini skirts.

Ayra Starr chooses to rap in Chinese rather than stop wearing mini skirts. Photos: @ayrastarr

In her TikTok video, the Sability crooner chose to rap in Chinese instead of dumping her mini skirts.

See the funny video below:

Netizens laugh hard as Ayra Starr chooses between dumping mini skirts and rapping in Chinese

The video of Ayra Starr rapping in Chinese as opposed to dumping her mini skirts had a lot of fans laughing hard. Read some of their comments below:

_wizzyposh:

“Mini skirt Abi handkerchief”

ay_pompy:

“Person wey no like cloth.”

bliss_effiong:

“So Accurate..”

hazemann9999:

“Sabi gal nodey too like cloth.”

thisisking_fk:

“Your own no be mini skirt oooo… Dey play.”

iamdzy_boi:

“She no like too talk' she go continue wearing the so called handkerchief .”

emjayoflagos_:

“She can never stop wearing the mini skirt .”

Young lady plays along after oyinbo fan mistook her for Ayra Starr

Singer Ayra Starr’s name trended on social media over a video of one of her oyinbo fans with her lookalike.

In a video which was posted on TikTok by @mtrendin, a young oyinbo fan brought out her phone to record after seeing a lady she mistook to be Ayra Starr on the street.

The fan recorded herself with the supposed celebrity as she happily sang one of her hit songs, Bloody Samaritan. Interestingly, the Ayra Starr look-alike also played along and joined the fan in singing the song while she was being recorded.

